Coalition Alleges Campaign Of Calumny Against NNPCL, CBN Leadership

A group under the aegis of Coalition for Good Governance and Open Leadership in Nigeria has said that those blackmailing and campaigning against the leadership of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are enemies of progress.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, one of the leaders of the coalition, Comrade Declan Ihekaire, said those activists accusing the leadership of NNPCL and CBN of wrongdoing should allow relevant government agencies to investigate their allegations.

Ihekaire faulted the activists’ planned progress in Abuja against NNPCL and CBN, saying such protest will heighten insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory.

He said: “We are known for its historical commitment to democracy, expresses concern about the misuse of activism for personal gain and as a tool for blackmail against essential Nigerian State agencies.

“While genuine activism is welcomed, we find it necessary to address instances where activism deviates into avenues for personal enrichment and unwarranted attacks on critical institutions.

“Our commitment to transparency in governance is unwavering, and we advocate for the thorough investigation of any allegations of wrongdoing within public institutions, including the NNPC and CBN.

“However, we caution against the politicization of such allegations to serve ulterior motives that may undermine the stability and progress of these institutions.

“Recent developments have revealed attempts by self-proclaimed activists to exploit public concerns regarding the NNPC and CBN.

“Their planned protests, coupled with false accusations on national TV, indicate a sinister agenda aimed at coercing the agencies into negotiations where criminal demands could be made for personal gain.

“We emphasize the importance of maintaining a fair and impartial approach to allegations against public officials. Matters of this nature should be appropriately addressed through law enforcement agencies and the judiciary to ensure a just and objective process.

“We call on Nigerians to be vigilant and discerning in the face of such actions by career anti-corruption crusaders. The current security challenges in Abuja necessitate a responsible approach to protests, avoiding actions that may lead to security breaches.

“We urge the group to cease activities that could jeopardize security and refrain from attempting to manipulate public sentiments for personal gain.

“The Coalition for Good Governance Open Leadership remains committed to the principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance, and we encourage all stakeholders to act responsibly for the collective benefit of Nigeria.”