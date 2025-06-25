Coalition Against Tinubu Not Genuine Public Interest -Shehu Sani

Share

Former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, on Wednesday, disclosed that recent opposition coalition and criticisms of the President Bola Tinubu-led government were not grounded in genuine public interest.

The ex-lawmaker who remarked in an interview on Channels Television criticised ongoing efforts by opposition leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, among others, to build a coalition against Tinubu ahead of 2027.

Sani instead claimed they were driven by personal frustration, exclusion from power, and failed political ambition.

He noted that most opposition leaders today are “simply disgruntled” politicians who were once part of the same political establishment they now criticise.

“When you have a group of disgruntled elements who are frustrated and come together, it’s not about the country or the people, it is simply about being excluded from the system.

“It’s not that they are now Marxists or trade unionists confronting a capitalist order — they’re all from the same bourgeois political class.

“They use every opportunity to weaponise our challenges and present themselves as a better alternative, but many of them have been in power since 1999.”

