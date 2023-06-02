Coalition Advises Tinubu On How To Strengthen Anti-graft Agencies

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) yesterday in Lagos advised President Bola Tinubu on some steps to take to succeed in the battle against graft.

Addressing a press conference on behalf of other leaders, Razaq Olokoba, said to avoid engendering pervasive despair and hopelessness in the polity, scientific and surgical scrutiny should be undertaken, through structural, massive social reforms and radical paradigm shifts, to quantitatively as well as qualitatively measure gains of Anti-Corruption crusades.

He said: “Corruption has become an unannounced, global, systemic institution that requires to be fought and won headlong.”

The group commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) efforts under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s government for initiating programs aimed at ensuring the effective delivery of the agency’s statutory mandates expressing the need that, “at this turning point moment in our history as we just transited into the administration of the 7th Presidency in the 4th Republic that, we should consolidate the initiative to combat crimes, graft and corruption.”