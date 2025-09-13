Coalition: ADC To Read Riot Act To Undecided Members

…accuses APC of stifling opposition in Lagos

In its bid to consolidate control on the party, the leadership of the coalition initiative, African Democratic Congress (ADC), through its National Working Committee (NWC), will meet next week, barring any change in plans.

The move, according to competent sources within the party is in furtherance of the leadership of the party to solidify the ADC to be able to contest the 2027 general elections against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

One of the sources, who pleaded anonymity, said “arrangement for the meeting has reached top gear and those to take part in it are already warming up to be part of it.”

The move comes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) accorded the Senator David Mark-led recognition as legally constituted authority to exercise power to run the party pending the outcome of a litigation filed by the Presidential Candidate of the party in the last general election, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu.

The source stated that the decision to hold the meeting is sequel to the recognition and the “Need to maintain discipline, order and cohesion within the ranks and file in a manner that would forge unity and amity.”

He (the source) added that four key items would form the agenda for the meeting, which is expected to be presided over by Senator Mark.

“The meeting is expected to hold next week and four items will form the discussion, and these are reading riot act to members who have continued to sit on the fence to fully commit them by formally joining us, so that we can be sure of their loyalty.

“The meeting is also expected to draw up modalities for future activities in the build up to the 2027 general elections. It is going to be something like a Bible or Quran that all the members would eventually subscribe to as we move on,” the source said. Also to be discussed are the modalities to be adopted by the party for the conduct of ward, local government and state congresses that would eventually culminate in the elective national convention tentatively slated for early next year.

“One of the major issues that would be discussed is the need to instill discipline within the party, and the leaders have privately frowned at the disposition of members to habitually resort to court for dispute resolution rather than utilising internal mechanisms for resolving issues.

“Most likely, the party might set up a committee at the meeting to address the issue of indiscipline within and apply the right sanction where necessary as a way of bringing everyone on the same page as we move ahead,” the source said.

When contacted, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi stated that, “I am not aware of such a meeting yet but when the meeting is to take place, I will let you know.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State chapter of the ADC has accused the state government of running a Gestapo reign in the state, saying Governor Babajide Sanwoolu cannot abridge freedom of association.

A statement signed by the Leader of the ADC in Lagos on Monday, Hon. Rahman Owokoniran, the party stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led government is shadow chasing in its dealings with residents of the state.

In the statement made available to newsmen, Owokoniran made the claims while reacting to reports that some hoodlums acting on the prompting of the state government and the APC disrupted a rally organized by the party to welcome the Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party in the last 2023 election, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour into the ADC.

Owokoniran who flayed rising intolerance of the APC to the opposition in the country stated that the ruling party’s manipulation of the masses to gain easy access to power in 2027 had been foiled by the ADC coalition tactical strategy which has been proven to be viable, effective and reliable.

According to him, the occurrence in Alimosho is just one in a series of orchestrated plot to stifle opposition in the state.

“On Wednesday our venue at Surulere event was sealed, we had to move to a member’s property; on Saturday at Alimosho another fully paid for venue was forcefully taken over in a bid to stall the Coalition event. Couldn’t they reason that since they failed to stop the unveiling of the coalition in July, they would not be able to stop the people’s movement?

“The unveiling of the ADC coalition is a formal quit notice served the APC and as Coalition Influencers we are fully and audaciously determined to deploy potent democratic strategies to ensure victory at last. Unfortunately, harassment and intimidations will not help the standoff between us and the ruling party in this election cycle. We therefore urge the ruling party to be more focused on governance delivery also ensuring a peaceful and transparent election process for all parties in Nigeria,” the statement reads.

The party however admonished the APC to face governance and stop harassing the ADC Coalition, saying, “You can block our gathering but you can’t block the heart of the people who have long rejected the policies of your government’s long awaited solution to the lingering economic crisis in Nigeria.”

According to Owokoniran, “The true opposition party has emerged in ADC and we are ready to rescue the people’s mandate captured by self-acclaimed progressives now showing their true colors and baring despotic fangs.

“It will be better for the APC government to concentrate on whatever it could do to improve people’s wellbeing within the limited time left because what they are trying to stop are mere mobilisation and affirmation ceremonies, the coalition has been concluded and already sealed in our hearts. They can therefore hinder our ceremonies but it is too late to abort our resolve.”