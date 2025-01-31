Coalition: ADC Signs MoU With COPDEM Group, Farmers Club Of Africa

Share

…Plans congresses, N’ Convention

As part of an effort to be the face of opposition in 2027, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is set to accommodate other parties and groups that may merge with the party.

A report emerged last week that dissatisfied former President Muhammad Buhari Ministers and associates in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are likely to join the ADC.

The ADC National Chairman, Dr Ralphs Okey Nwosu, who spoke on Friday when he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three groups, Coalition for The Protection of Democracy (COPDEM), Justice Group and Farmers Club of Africa, disclosed that the party has set machinery towards holding congresses leading to the national convention.

“You are also aware that we are in touch with some other political parties and shall be conducting congresses and national conventions within the next few months,” he disclosed.

Nwosu stated that the signing of the MoU was an effort towards building a viable, resilient, people-centred political party that will stand the test of time.

“Our work in this regard is only continuing, but this time with renewed vigour.

“Collectively, we are going to move around to bring all patriotic progressive groups, members of civil societies, and political parties into one democratic redemption accord to leverage our country, Nigeria, and Africa,” he said.

He called for open-mindedness, adding that “the collaborations, coalitions, and merger conversations must resolve this burning issue and a great burden.

“We should see what we have come here to do as not just building a party organisation to take over power, as we have seen that such power-grabbing has led our country nowhere.”

He regretted that “Nigeria is fast becoming a desert as far as investment is concerned and a dungeon in terms of criminal activity and corruption.”

The National Chairman called on the parties in the MoU to commit themselves to the essential disciplines that promote harmony, development, innovation, and creativity in leadership.

“We must also commit ourselves to building selflessly for God and humanity so that our nation will arise, shine, and regain its lost glory and influence in Africa and the global space.

“We shall, therefore, aggregate ourselves into critical committees to move around Nigeria and work hard to build a grand coalition of the finest of our people—Nigerians who are desirous of the change we advocate,” he said.

Nwosu expressed hope that over 20 million willing members will join the coalition.

“Our goal is to build a self-sustaining party with over 20 million members willing to pay their monthly membership dues of N500 and whose interests are not about self but Nigeria.

“This will be a continuous exercise until we have accommodated all other groups.

COPDEM National chairman Prince Rwang Pam explained that the association is a political advocacy group with membership in 36 states of the country and Abuja.

Pam assured that his group will mobilise its members and Nigeria towards building a formidable ADC that will take over power in 2027.

Share

Please follow and like us: