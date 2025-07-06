Coalition: ADC Launches Grassroots Network In Sokoto

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has officially launched its grassroots mobilization network in Sokoto State and appointed Mainasara Umar as the State Coordinator to lead its activities.

The appointment was confirmed by the National Coordinator of the network, Mohammed Shuaibu, in an official letter shared via the coalition’s platform and made available to newsmen in Sokoto on Sunday.

Shuaibu stated that Umar’s appointment was based on his proven track record, experience, and unwavering commitment to policies aimed at building a Nigeria that works for all.

“This appointment takes immediate effect and is aimed at establishing a robust platform that will inform and educate the public on the true objectives of the coalition,” he noted.

He emphasized that the coalition is not aligned with any particular political candidate, but rather focused on the ADC’s core vision of promoting transparent and credible leadership committed to a better future for Nigeria.

Shuaibu also announced that Umar will be supported by Hon. Abbah Abubakar and Mr. Muhammad Bimasa, who will serve as the State Secretary.

“Together, they are expected to set up local government and ward-level leadership structures across Sokoto State to drive grassroots engagement,” he added.

The coordinator congratulated the appointees and urged them to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders in pursuit of national development.

In his acceptance remarks, Mainasara Umar appealed to members of the public to support the coalition in its mission to drive meaningful transformation across the country.

He pledged to build a team committed not only to delivering results but also to upholding the ideology and values of the ADC for the benefit of Sokoto State and Nigeria at large.

“Our goal is not merely to form a coalition, but to do what is right for our country,” Umar said.

“In the ADC, our mission is rooted in inclusive leadership—leadership that seeks to correct the mistakes of the past and respond to today’s economic hardships, hunger, and insecurity,” he affirmed.