Coalition: ADC Begins Nationwide Consultation

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has explained that its planned nationwide consultation is to deepen coalition integration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The National Chairman Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu, in an interview, explained that the programme is scheduled to run across all 36 states of the federation and Abuja, from first week of June.

Nwosu disclosed that this followed a resolution reached at “the National Executive Committee (NEC) and is backed by the National Working Committee (NWC).

“It will bring together political parties, civil society organisations, labour unions, and well-meaning patriots who have consistently demonstrated interest in joining forces with ADC’s coalition framework.”

According to him, the programme is more than a political event but “a deliberate grassroots movement.

“The idea is to take the vision, mission, and rescue agenda of ADC and its partners to the people, where it truly belongs.

“It is no longer a project centered in Abuja. The time has come for Nigerians to own this mission.”

Chief Nwosu stressed that the convergence is a gathering of equals, reflecting the foundational spirit upon which the ADC-led coalition was built.

“This coalition is not top-down,” he noted, adding, “Every member, from national to ward level, should now be fully adjusted to the tradition that ADC is co-owned by the coalition. This is a shared journey.”

The Chairman described the ADC’s logo of ‘Handshake’ as a symbol of warmth, unity, and total inclusivity.

He encouraged members to lead and live by ADC’s DNA of openness, compassion, and solidarity.

“The convergence aims to harmonise leadership and messaging across national, regional, and local levels,” Nwosu stated, adding that coalition spokespersons and grassroots mobilisers will play central roles in shaping how the coalition’s core values and agenda are communicated across communities.

“We are developing a framework for bottom-up communication, ensuring our message resonates deeply with every Nigerian, regardless of geography,” he said.

