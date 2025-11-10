Coalition Accuses Senate Of Sabotage, Demands NERC Chair’s Confirmation

A coalition of civil society organisations has accused the leadership of the Senate of deliberately stalling power sector reforms and undermining the Renewed Hope Agenda through the prolonged delay in confirming Engr. Abdullahi Ramat as Chairman of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The coalition led by Comrades. Danesi Momoh Prince and Igwe Ude-umanta urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene decisively to ensure Engr. Ramat’s confirmation proceeds without further delay, describing the move as a test of his administration’s commitment to transparency and reform in the nation’s power sector.

The Coalition, at a press briefing on Monday in Abuja, praised Ramat’s credentials, describing him as an “experienced and reform-minded professional” with over a decade of expertise in electrical engineering, electronics, telecommunications, and strategic management

They said: “He is a perfect fit for the chairmanship of NERC; his confirmation is critical to restoring confidence in the power sector and accelerating the reforms that have eluded previous administrations.”

The Coalition, however, accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin of orchestrating the delay of Engr. Ramat’s confirmation for “selfish political reasons” runs contrary to national interest.

According to the coalition, the Senate Committee on Power, chaired by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, had completed its screening and presented Ramat alongside Mr. Abubakar Yusuf and Mr. Fouad Olayinka Animashaun for confirmation since October 22, 2025, yet the upper chamber has refused to act.

While describing the alleged action as “an injustice that amounts to political sabotage,” the Coalition demanded that the Senate President publicly explain the reasons behind the delay, with a threat to mobilise Nigerian youths for a mass protest at the National Assembly and NERC offices nationwide if Ramat’s confirmation was not finalised within 48 hours.

“Silence in the face of injustice amounts to complicity. The Senate has chosen to constitute a public obstacle to the reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially in the power sector.

“Our findings indicate that some parliamentarians seeking regional influence are acting as obstacles to the President’s reform agenda. They resort to pressure tactics, intimidation, and blackmail of appointees to pursue personal ambitions. This conduct undermines governance and erodes public trust.”

Describing the situation as “political terrorism,” the Coalition warned that no individual should be allowed to hold the nation hostage through political manipulation of key appointments.

“The power needs of Nigerians are too urgent to allow this form of internal sabotage to continue unchecked. This delay is not because of Engr. Ramat lacks merit, but because of the political machinations of a few powerful individuals.

“Ramat, a Fellow of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and an alumnus of Harvard University, was also the pioneer Managing Director of the Kano State Metropolitan Agency (KASMA) and currently serves as Director of AG Ramat Global Electrical/Electronic Ltd.

“Enough is enough. If this delay continues, we will mobilize unemployed youths whose future is being jeopardised by the selfish ambitions of a few bad eggs. Nigerians are tired of politics being played with everything, including power.”

The coalition said the Senate’s conduct has exposed “a dangerous culture of partisanship and blackmail” that threatens democratic accountability and economic progress.

“Of all sectors, the power sector should be spared the politics of selfish interests..We will not stand by while the future of Nigeria’s energy reform is hijacked by personal greed.”