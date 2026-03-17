The Jigawa State Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi, has come under serious scrutiny over allegations of defying President Bola Tinubu’s directives, accusing him of allegedly diverting Local Government Federal allocations, and actions that require urgent State Assembly investigation.

President Tinubu, after a Supreme Court Judgment given Local Governments financial autonomy, directed that state governors must comply with the Judgement.

However, the Jigawa Government was accused of misappropriating the Local Governments’ Funds contrary to the Presidential directives and Court Judgment.

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), accused the Government of Namadi of local governments’ funds mismanagement, which is against the stipulated Constitutional provisions.

To this end, the CSOs asked the Jigawa House of Assembly to urgently commence an investigation into allegations, so as to bring the Government to book.

The CSOs and CBOs under the Partnership for Inclusion of Local Governance (PILGOB) made the call in a statement issued in Dutse on Sunday by the coalition’s Secretary-General, Mr Ibrahim Ilallah.

The group said it had closely monitored reports and public discussions across social media concerning alleged misappropriation, withholding of local government funds, unlawful deductions from council allocations, and other financial irregularities affecting councils in the state.

Ilallah urged the Speaker of the House, Haruna Dangyatin, to invoke the assembly’s constitutional powers to ensure accountability and transparency in the administration of local government resources by the government.

He referenced Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which empowers state legislatures to ensure the proper structure, composition, finance and functioning of democratically elected local government councils. Nigerian Scholarship Listings

The secretary-general added that the assembly’s oversight function is critical to ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of public resources at the grassroots level.

According to him, the responsibility includes investigating allegations of corruption, inefficiency or abuse of office where necessary.

The Civil Society Groups urged the Assembly to, as a matter of priority and in the strengthening of public trust and confidence, heavily investigate the Government.

“The Assembly should be seen doing their constitutional responsibility to strengthen public trust and make the Government accountable to its citizens”, they said. Several calls to the State Officials for their response on the allegations could not be answered.