Coaliation: A Requiem For PDP

The movement of many leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) seems to have sounded the death knell of the PDP. Will the party survive defections or is it the death of the once Nigeria’s ruling party? Asks ONYEKACHI EZE

To many political watchers, the resignation of the two-term President of the Senate David Mark, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is great shock and unexpected. Mark is one of the loyal and dedicated members of the PDP since formation in 1998.

His resignation letter to his ward in Oturkpo, Benue State last Wednesday, confirmed this. He said in the letter, which was addressed to the Chairman of the ward that “…over years, I have remained firm and deeply committed to the ideals of the PDP. Even when nearly all stakeholders departed the party following our loss in the 2015 presidential election, I pledged to remain the last man standing.

“I have worked steadfastly to rebuild, reconcile, and reposition the party, efforts which, without sounding immodest, helped restore the PDP to national relevance and made it once again a party of choice for many Nigerians.”

Today, Nigeria’s longest serving Senate President is now an interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the platform to be used by opposition coalition to contest the 2027 general elections. He is not the only PDP member that have joined the ADC. The unveiling of the coalition platform in Abuja last Wednesday revealed the near emptiness of the PDP.

In Rivers State for instance, almost all known and active politicians in the state have left PDP for the ADC. Kwara State is not different. Even though the leader of PDP in the state, Senator Bukola Saraki was not at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, venue of the unveiling ceremony, his lieutenants were there, including former governor Abdulfatai Ahmed. Bolaji Abdullahi, another of his loyalists, is the spokesperson of the ADC.

Though former Jigawa State governor Alhaji Sule Lamido said he will remain in PDP but work for the ADC in 2027, his Niger, Benue and Kogi State counterparts were at the venue of the unveiling. Indeed, anybody that matters in PDP, including two former National Women Leaders, Josephine Anenih and Zinab Maina, have joined the coalition platform.

At a meeting where PDP leaders took final decision to adopt the ADC as coalition platform, they regretted that “the vision of the founding fathers for which the party was established and the role it played in restoring Nigeria as stable and united country and key player on the regional, continental, and global stage, has been washed away, just as our roles as the leader of the black race is now overtaken by smaller and less endowed countries.” According to the (former) PDP leaders, “the inability of PDP leadership to lead the party by its Constitution, rules and regulations led it into a chaotic and undisciplined party!”

PDP leadership has nosedived since March 2023 when Ambassador Umar Damagum took over as acting National Chairman. Damagum has not only lacked charisma, he also failed to provide inspirational leadership. He became a pawn in the power play among political actors who wanted to control the party.

Former Benue State Governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, who is now is ADC, said Damagum is not qualified to lead the party, and accused the party leadership under him of colluding with other negative elements to undermine the party.

Damagum as PDP acting National Chairman has been mired in controversy. As a matter of fact, he is the longest serving acting National Chairman of the party, and the National Working Committee (NWC) has been sharply divided.

Damagum insistence to remain in office despite agitations by party leaders from the North Central, who have been demanding that the region should be allowed to serve out Dr. Iyorchia Ayu’s tenure, led to the postponement of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) for more than five times. The party had resolved after its NEC meeting in June 2024, to consider leadership change at its next meeting in August. This meeting never held until May 27, 2025, nearly one year after.

To make sure that Damagum remains in office, his kinsman, Senator Umar El-Gash Maina secured a high court order barring all organs the PDP from removing Damagum until December 2025 when the tenure of the present NWC will come to an end.

Justice Peter Lifu who issued the restraining order against PDP’s NEC, BoT and others, held that in line with Articles 42, 47 and 67 of the PDP, it is only at the National Convention of the party that national officers can be elected. Maina had asked the court to declare that the national chairmanship of the party is rotated between the north and south and not through any other procedure not enshrined in the PDP’s Constitution.

Though PDP National Chairmanship position, before the 2021 national convention, had been zoned to the North, and thereafter, microzoned to the North Central. Section 47(6) of the PDP Constitution, states that if a vacancy arises in any party office, the Executive Committee must appoint someone from the same area or zone as the departing officer to complete their term.

The PDP constitution makes provision for two deputy national chairman (North and South). Damagum was Deputy National Chairman (North), but is from the North East. The argument of those supporting him is that since he is from the North where the chairmanship position was zoned to in 2021, he is not in the breach of the PDP Constitution.

Perhaps, it is the frustration and the failure of the PDP to observe its own constitution that made David Mark and other party members from the North Central to abandon the PDP for the ADC. North Central had been the home of PDP since 1999. At a time, all the six states in the region were under the control of the party. But today, the party could boast of only state – Plateau. The other five states are now under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This scenario is about being played out in the South East. The zone has been loyal to the PDP and has massively voted for the party since 1999. But the cry of injustice and marginalisation from the zone is deafening. Already, the leader of the party in the South East, Governor Peter Mbah, has threatened that the zone might reconsider its support to the PDP if its choice of the National Secretaryship position was not obeyed.

The PDP National Secretaryship has been in contention since 2023. The zone has rejected Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who has held the position since December 2021, and elected former National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye as his replacement. But this has not been effected as Anyanwu continued to hold the office.

A non-governmental organisation, the National Alliance for Democratic Governance (NADG), likened the party’s treatment to the South East zone to a husband who “mistreats a faithful wife to please its wayward concubines.”

PDP had at its 100th NEC meeting, reinstated Anyanwu as National Secretary. Although party members from the zone have not reacted, but it is obvious the decision did not go down well with them.

Like the North Central, PDP is likely to lose its major support base. PDP which had dominated the South East since 1999, managed to win only one state – Enugu, after the 2023 governorship election. And if Governor Mbah makes good his threat, the zone is as good as biding PDP goodbye. And with the political influence of the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi who may likely pitch his tent with the ADC, the South East zone may not regret leaving the PDP.

PDP’s problem is self-inflicted. The party has allowed it to be dictated by former governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike, who is at the moment serving in the APC-led Federal Government.

Wike’s over-bearing influence has been the bane of the party. Though he claimed to still be in PDP, but he is openly campaigning for President Bola Tinubu and his party, the APC. Yet, PDP has refused to take disciplinary action against him for anti-party activity.A PDP group, Conference Professionals in PDP (CP-PDP) said Wike has lost his membership of the PDP by aligning with another political party. The group’s Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, said Section 10 (6) of the PDP Constitution, says “no member of the party shall align with other parties or groups to undermine the party or any of its elected government.”

According to Nwachukwu, “The self-executory import of Section 10 (6) is that by publicly aligning with the APC and declaring to work for the victory of the APC in the 2026 FCT Council election and the 2027 presidential election, the FCT Minister, has by such alignment and declaration renounced, relinquished and terminated his membership of the PDP.

“Moreover, the constant outbursts, hauling of insults on the party leaders and the recent declaration to ‘pull out of all agreements’ and ‘to fight’ in the PDP underpins a complete rejection of the letters and spirit of the Code of Conduct of the PDP which action can only be associated with a non-member of the PDP.”

Unfortunately, Damagum-led PDP NWC did not see anything wrong with Wike’s declaration and actions, but instead, courting his friendship.

Although PDP has fixed its elective national convention this August, in a bid to rejig the leadership and restore confidence in the party, but the exercise appears to have come too late; the train has left the station. Some people have even said the planned convention has already been hijacked by external forces, and will return persons who will continue to hold the party down and ensure that Tinubu and the APC have smooth sailing in the 2027 general elections.

Ezema the National Coordinator of the NADG, “the products of the convention will in turn set up the structures to midwife the primary election that will, at best, produce a weak presidential candidate that cannot pose a threat to the APC, should the PDP survive till 2027.”