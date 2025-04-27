Coaches Must Influence Next AFN Board –Aliyu

Share

One of the forerunners for the position of Coaches’ Representative on the Board of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Solomon Aliyu, has said there is a need for coaches to have a say in the new board as he continues to consult after making his intention known to contest for the position.

According to the former international and current president of the Athletics Coaches Association of Nigeria, Aliyu said the only way to improve the performance of athletes is when the coaches have a say with the board also allowing them to function.

Speaking further, he declared his intention to also help in the development of coaches and also help to improve the knowledge of the coaches.

“As a dedicated coach with many years of experience, I’m passionate about promoting Athletics Coaches development in Nigeria,” he said.

“My vision is to enhance coaches’ education, support athlete development, and foster collaboration between the board and the coaches. I’m also committed to ensuring that coaches have a say in the next board.

“I believe in my expertise, and my relationship with the commission and AFN makes me an ideal candidate.”

The election has been slated for the end of May 2025 with four candidates already declared their interest in becoming the president of the federation with two former Technical Director of AFN, Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (Rtd) and Sunday Adeleye both joining the incumbent, Tonobok Okowa and Itiako Ikpokpo, who managed the recently concluded Niger Delta Sports Festival.

