Coach Who Led Nigeria To First U-16 World Cup Title, Brodericks Is Dead

The Nigerian football community is in mourning following the death of Sebastien Brodericks-Imaseun, the coach who led the Golden Eaglets to victory in the inaugural U-16 World Cup.

Harrison Jalla, an ex-international and Chairman of the Taskforce for the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN), confirmed the coach’s passing in a text message, stating that Broderick died in the early hours of Wednesday after a protracted illness.

Broderick, who was 85, passed away due to complications from diabetes and stroke, our correspondent reliably learnt.

There was no official statement from the family as of press time.

Broderick was a former Nigeria international and an accomplished midfielder for the Green Eagles.

He represented Nigeria at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico and also played for Bendel Insurance. His free-kick goal helped Bendel Insurance win the 1972 Challenge Cup, defeating the Mighty Jets 3-2 in the final in Ibadan.

In addition to his playing career, Broderick also served as an assistant coach for the Super Eagles during Clemens Westerhof’s tenure as Technical Adviser. The late coach also managed Bendel Insurance, El Kanemi Warriors, and Udoji United, among other teams, during his coaching career.