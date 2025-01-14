…. Coach To Meet Players In Europe Next Week

Share

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is set to travel to Europe next week to meet with some of the team’s key players.

Before the trip, Chelle will spend time with the home-based Super Eagles as they prepare for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). His European tour will start in France, where he will visit Nantes winger Moses Simon.

He will then meet Victor Osimhen in Turkey and other top players in England and Germany. Chelle is expected to return to Nigeria by the end of the month after wrapping up the tour.

