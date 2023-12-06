Co-Founder, Oluwafolajimi Launches Innovative Online Gaming On Sportcliqs App

Sportcliqs App a leading online sports social media platform providing live score updates in Football/Soccer, Basket, Volley, Cricket, Tennis, and more has recently announced the launch of two new gaming solutions on its online platform to attract new users and increase user engagement on both its mobile app and web portal.

Recall that recently, Sportcliqs was awarded the winner of the e-game and e-sport category at the Bold IV award at H-Farm in Venice, Italy. Sportcliqs aims to attract new users through its Open Play Game and Sports Puzzle Game Ideas.

We want to give people what they are currently enjoying on other sports platforms while still bringing new innovative engaging content for the benefit of our audience.

Our Open Play game allows users to answer multiple-choice questions about their favorite sports game within a certain time frame and as they play and win each stage, they move to the next level. Users will be able to compare their levels to the levels of all other players within their locality, amongst their friends, and also across the world.

Sports Puzzle game works similarly to word puzzles however, it takes into consideration the name of the players across all sports categories. Users will map up to six names of different players within several lists of the alphabet and map them until they map them accurately within a certain time of not more than two minutes or less. The game is a continuum and has no end. Users only move from level one to level infinity.

Oluwafolajimi says this game is aimed at revolutionizing sports content for the consumption of both male and female audiences. We believe that sports gaming can also be technology-driven and can be enjoyed on the pitch and off the pitch.