CNS Ogalla And His Relentless War Against Oil Thieves

By Chris Adeh

Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), has spearheaded a relentless crusade against oil thieves, revolutionizing Nigeria’s maritime security landscape. Since assuming office in June 2023, Admiral Ogalla has leveraged cutting-edge technology, strategic partnerships, and innovative tactics to combat maritime crimes, protect Nigeria’s economic interests, and ensure regional stability.

The dynamic and seasoned navigator has embarked upon various instant reforms aimed at not just repositioning the Nigerian Navy but re-writing the narratives, especially with consolidation on the deployment of technology which will be aimed at safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime interests, promoting economic growth, and enhancing regional stability.

The transformative blueprint was encapsulated in an ambitious, Nigeria’s Maritime Security and Blue Economy Comprehensive Strategy Agenda; namely, the Total Spectrum Maritime Strategy (TSMS), which is intended to tackle maritime crimes and promote economic growth, and involves the designation of Special Courts for Maritime Crimes, Advocacy Campaigns to enlist community support, and Socioeconomic Crime Prevention Strategies.

Also, the TSMS will enhance naval capabilities through fleet renewal, operational readiness, and physical and social infrastructural development, with a premium on human capital development through personnel welfare and motivation, manpower training, and youth and sports development.

This aims at maintaining and equipping a professionally competent and ethical naval force, capable of leveraging on all the elements of national powers to effectively defend Nigeria’s maritime area against all forms of threat to deliver the imperatives of national security.

To accomplish the agenda, Ogalla engaged strategic stakeholders and other security agencies in a robust confidence-building, partnership and interagency relationship dialogue, drumming the necessity for shaping the security outcomes within Nigeria’s maritime domain and the littorals, including land-based engagements in fulfilment of national interest.

This has led to synergy and intelligence sharing amongst various agencies such as NIMASA, NPA, NDLEA, NOSDRA, and NEMA, as well as many foreign bilateral meetings and talks with the American Chief of Naval Service, Operation (CNO), and also enhanced trust, confidence building, synergy and operational successes.

The re-equipping of the Naval Shipyard Limited to construct and fabricate small boats, big vessels and other facilities of the Navy, has eliminated capital flight and encouraged the training and development of skilled manpower not just within the Navy but as a means of livelihood afterwards.

To have firsthand knowledge of his officers and men, the CNS conducts frequent inspection and supervisory tours of the various Naval ships as part of his avowed commitment to the welfare of the personnel and also to have personal knowledge of their war readiness. The visit has been adjudged to greatly increase the morale of the officers and men, as well as a forum for a one-on-one with the CNS.

An efficient and effective strategically pragmatic leader, the CNS deploys both men and materials in the most suitable manner such as to ensure economic utilization.

The novel and innovative deployment of technology in combating oil thieves has led to landmark breakthroughs including, the deployment of drones and satellite images. For instance, the intense operation of Operation DELTA SANITY recorded the seizure of 95 wooden boats, the deactivation of 119 storage tank refining ovens, and the deactivation of 447 dugout pits.

Other achievements include the deactivation of 120 illegal refining sites and the seizure of 13 fibre boats, the seizure of 9 vehicles and the arrest of 14 vessels and 74 criminal suspects, with the arrest of various vessels including; MT KALI, MT HABOUR SPIRIT, MT SAISNIL, MV TOKITO, MT VINILLARIS, and MT SWEET MIRI.

These operations have also effective implications for climate change as they mitigate hazardous air pollution as well as curb sooth.

The CNS’s deliberate human capacity development has led to a highly improved professional and well-motivated workforce, that is ethical and with the required competencies to defend the Country’s maritime space against threats of any kind.

The Total Spectrum Strategy has led to the Zero Piracy Rating Status of Nigeria by the International Maritime Bureau.

The Nigeria Navy through the Maritime Domain Awareness Capacity, has both ensured the compliance of its personnel to civility and also activated deterrent measures to curb negligence and unprofessional conduct of personnel as well as provide all year-round situation awareness of Nigeria’s maritime domain extending to the limits of the Exclusive Economic Zone.

Through the use of its Maritime Domain Awareness Facilities, Drones and other technological tools, the Navy has enhanced early detection and swift response to incidences within the maritime environment.

Instead of using responders which has proved to be costly both in terms of the responders’ psychology and otherwise, the introduction and integration of drones and AI, by the CNS has achieved tremendous benefits, in areas of surveillance, monitoring and rapid response.

Presently, the deployment of technology has assisted in attaining real-time aerial surveillance. Drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and sensors can provide continuous aerial surveillance of pipelines, oil facilities, and surrounding areas, capturing real-time data and visual feeds. Drones can capture detailed images and videos, allowing for the identification of unauthorized activities, potential threats, and illegal taps on pipelines, all of these enhance rapid response.

Also, Drones can be swiftly deployed to areas of interest, significantly reducing response times and allowing for immediate assessment of potential theft activities. In remote areas in particular, drones can access hard-to-reach or dangerous areas, providing critical information without exposing responders to potential risks.

In the area of criminal detection, prevention and deterrence, with detection being the key reason for the deployment of the technology, early detection and deterrence can be easily and promptly achieved.

Early detection, advanced sensors and AI algorithms are now effectively and efficiently used to detect anomalies such as leaks, illegal taps, and unauthorized movements along pipelines thereby preventing wastages and the dangers of scooping and its potential risk.

Thermal imaging by drones equipped with thermal cameras is also used to identify heat signatures from illegal activities or equipment tampering, even in low visibility conditions such as nighttime or dense vegetation, this has become a potent tool for deterrence, while the physical visible presence of drones also acts as a deterrent to potential thieves, reducing the likelihood of thefts.

While in flight, drones programmed to send automated alerts can automatically alert security personnel and local authorities upon detecting suspicious activities, enabling rapid intervention.

It is necessary to note that the innovative mandatory deployment of the technology has led to an unprecedented high level of safety for all, ensuring personnel safety and minimizing the need for personnel to enter hazardous areas, significantly reducing the risk of injury or exposure to toxic substances and dangerous situations including armed attacks by oil thieves.

Instead Naval personnel can now monitor and respond to incidents from a safe distance, enhancing overall safety and minimizing direct human involvement.

All these leads also to overall cost efficiency, the strengthening of the operational capacity of the Navy and the enhancement of its capability to keep personnel abreast of global trends relating to evolving technological advancements in the maritime industry, as well as maintain a competitive edge during operations.

Aside, the use of AI has greatly improved the Nigerian Navy’s decision-making processes, such as predicting the most fuel-efficient way to operate a vessel and has also affected the ship’s navigation system, radar operations or threat-detection systems to help operators process information faster.

Part of the achievements of the automatic mode is that the CMS can detect a target and identify, classify and prioritize targets before deploying weapons, although people are involved in decisions about when and how to use weapons.

Accordingly, harnessing AI and other technologies has helped the Nigerian Navy more effectively respond to a range of maritime threats such as illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU); drug smuggling; and piracy, eliminating the loss in revenue suffered annually by Nigeria of about $70 million to IUU fishing perpetrated by a host of foreign fleets, mostly Chinese.

Aside from the use of drones and other technological tools, the use of the surveillance facility of the Nigerian Navy known as the FALCON Eye system for the security of the Nigerian Maritime space has also engendered economic prosperity.

With the C4i system and the FALCON eye which are platforms that massively complement each other, there is effective intra-agency communication synergy and improved security of the maritime space devoid of security challenges, thereby boosting the courage of both local and foreign investors in the sector.

The effective synchronization of the NIMASA C4i and the FALCON Eye of the Nigerian Navy has added to the strides of the FG in reaping the benefits of the blue economy.

It is instructive to note that the FALCON eye system of the Nigerian Navy is a state-of-the-art surveillance facility that incorporates various sensors located along the nation’s enormous coastline, such as Radars, long-range Electro Optic Systems with thermal or night vision capability, Automatic Identification System receivers, Weather Stations and marine Very High-Frequency Radios for communication.

The integration of these sensors into the Falcon Eye system generates a real-time situational awareness of the activities of vessels in the Nigerian maritime domain and some selected parts in the Gulf of Guinea.

The device consists of over-the-horizon radars with a range of 200 miles, long-range electro-optical systems with a range of 30 miles, and automatic identification system (AIS) receivers. These are linked to three regional control centres and a network operations centre to provide real-time situational awareness of the country’s waters.

As part of another landmark breakthrough, the CNS has also inaugurated an overarching control facility at Naval Headquarters in Abuja. The Command-and-Control Centre is filled with television screens on one wall, directly faced by at least a dozen individual workstations for monitoring the sensors.

The Command-and-Control Centre is to enable the Nigerian Navy to generate a comprehensive intelligence picture of activities within the maritime environment. This will be further analyzed in appropriate cases, dispatching a Nigerian Navy ship for interdiction, investigation, and/or subsequent arrest of erring vessels.

Falcon Eye had already facilitated the seizure of hundreds of tankers carrying stolen oil valued at USD10 billion and 1990 vessels engaged in illegal fishing, as well as 100 pirates and 5000 suspected smugglers.

The CNS has achieved numerous exploits in the war against oil thieves. His deployment of technology to keep international thieves away from our territorial waters stands as a clear and eloquent testimony of his relentless effort to bring to an end the activities of oil thieves and criminal elements along the maritime corridor.

The effective and collaborative utilization of the FALCON Eye has helped to record tremendous progress for the Nigerian Navy, and all these achievements for our country in less than no time.

Adeh is a public affairs analyst based in Gbaramatu.

