CNPP Urges Tinubu To Address Insecurity, Enforce Rule Of Law

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has called on President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to address insecurity bedevilling the country and also put more effort into the nation’s economy.

Reacting to the Federal Government’s New Year’s address, the group said if President Tinubu doesn’t address insecurity and enforce the rule of law, the current decline in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) would deteriorate.

CNPP said, “It is evident that investment tops President Tinubu administration’s agenda but will be very difficult to achieve in the obvious absence of security and rule of law.”

The CNPP’s reaction was contained in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, James Ezema.

READ ALSO:

The group added: “Though President Tinubu affirmed that on every foreign trip he has embarked on, his message to investors and other business people has been that `Nigeria is ready and open for business, but it is not enough.”

“The Tinubu administration has continued to make promises over the past seven months as if the government is campaigning in an election rather than walking the talk.

“For the Tinubu administration to succeed, the government and its officials should stop praise-singing and celebration of its achievements. Nigerians can differentiate between a government that is working for them and the one that is not.”