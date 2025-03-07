CNPP, CSOs Slam Senate Over Natasha’s Suspension

Share

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) have condemned the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate over her allegation of sexual harassment by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The groups also condemned the withdrawal of the security details of the Senator representing Kogi Central, Kogi State, lamenting the security implications.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was recommended for six months’ suspension by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Discipline.

Condemning the suspension, they described it as a calculated attempt to silence dissent and perpetuate the status quo in Nigeria’s legislative chambers.

In a statement jointly signed by Comrade James Ezema, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of CNPP, and Ali Abacha, National Secretary of CNCSOs, they highlighted the personal and professional risks faced by whistleblowers in Nigeria.

The groups asserted that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was a direct response to her petition against Senator Godswill Akpabio, accusing him of sexual harassment and abuse of office.

They noted that the President of the Senate’s decision to preside over the plenary that led to her suspension is the height of abuse of office, likened to a university Vice Chancellor expelling a student union leader for speaking truth to power.

The CNCSOs and CNPP argued that this act of victimization undermines the principles of democracy and accountability.

Adding to the controversy, they described the removal of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s security details as “malice taken too far,” especially in a country grappling with significant security challenges.

The groups warned that this decision endangers her life as it was meant to send a chilling message to those who dare to hold public officials accountable.

The CNCSOs and CNPP called for the immediate reversal of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension and the restoration of her security details.

They urged Nigerians and the international community to strongly condemn what they describe as an “international show of shame” and a “betrayal of democratic principles.”

“This is a defining moment for Nigeria’s democracy,” the statement concluded, warning that history will judge harshly those who remained silent in the face of such injustice. The groups insist that the actions of the Senate must reflect justice, fairness, and accountability to uphold the trust of the Nigerian people.

