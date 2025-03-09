CNPP, CSOs Issue 7-Day Ultimatum To Senate Over Natasha’s Suspension

Share

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) have issued a 7-day ultimatum to the Senate to reverse the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Senate had suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for violating its rules through her altercation with the Senate President over seat reallocation.

The group, which condemned the decision of the Senate, on Sunday, in a statement signed by Comrade James Ezema, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, CNPP and Alhaji Ali Abacha, National Secretary, CNCSOs.

“We hereby issue a strict seven-day ultimatum to Senator Akpabio to publicly announce his recusal and demonstrate his willingness to face an impartial and transparent probe panel.

“Failure to comply will leave the CNPP and CNCSOs with no choice but to mobilize Nigerians—men, women, and youth alike—to stage a sustained occupation of the National Assembly until Senator Akpabio steps down as President of the Senate.

“Furthermore, we will actively engage and rally Nigerians in the Diaspora to pressure their host countries to revoke travel privileges for the President of the Senate and all principal officers of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for their roles in the unjust and unfair treatment of female lawmakers in Nigeria.

“In addition, we have initiated strategic efforts to connect with women in the United States Congress and the United Kingdom Parliament, urging them to advocate for the withdrawal of all forms of legislative cooperation with the Nigerian Senate.

“This action is in response to the Senate’s blatant suppression of women’s voices in parliament and its discouragement of women’s participation in Nigerian politics.

“Our fears and demands are rooted in the history of unaddressed allegations against Senator Akpabio, including budget padding from 2023 to date, sexual harassment claims by the former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), alleged mismanagement of funds during his tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State as well as Minister of Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, and other unresolved accusations too numerous to list.

“We refuse to allow the current allegations by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to be swept under the rug like so many others.

“The Nigerian people deserve a Senate that upholds the principles of justice, fairness, and accountability in a manner that is acceptable to the majority of citizens.

“We will not relent in our pursuit of these ideals as we believe that the stability of the country is rooted in them.”

The group also demanded for Senator Godswill Akpabio to immediately step aside as President of the Senate to allow for an independent and impartial investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment against him, just as they said the Senate must constitute an expanded, independent probe panel to investigate these allegations, with live coverage of the proceedings by all interested local and international media organizations.

