CNPP, CNCSOs Demand Justice For Natasha

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) on Thursday demanded for justice for the Senator representing Kogi Central, Kogi State, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who had accused Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment is facing Senate probe.

She had made the allegation on a television interview over the crisis that happened between her and the Senate President over the her sitting arrangement in the Senate.

The allegation of sexual harassment has generated public concerns within the political space.

Addressing the issue on Thursday at a joint press briefing read by Hon Mnaemeks Aleke, CNPP and CNCSOs demanded, ” Senator Godswill Akpabio to step aside from his position as President of the Senate while the allegations against him are investigated. It is imperative that he does not preside over a matter in which he is directly implicated; Senator Akpabio cannot be the Judge in his own case if justice must be seen to have been done.

“The Senate Committee investigating the allegations must operate with transparency and impartiality. We demand that the proceedings be broadcast live to ensure accountability and public trust.

“We urge Senator Neda Imaseun to recuse himself from the investigation due to his apparent bias against the petitioner, which undermines the integrity of the process.

“Nigeria’s reputation and the integrity of our Senate are at stake. We cannot afford to trivialize these serious allegations or allow them to go unaddressed. It is essential that we uphold the principles of justice, accountability, and respect for all individuals, regardless of their status.”

Further blaming the Senate and the Senate President, they said, “The perception of the 10th Senate as a rubber-stamp legislative body is exacerbated by the unresolved allegations of corruption surrounding its leadership.

“Notably, a civil society organization has called for an investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) into Senator Akpabio’s alleged diversion of N700 billion during his tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“An audit report has indicated financial Infractions exceeding N1 trillion during his governorship, alongside allegations of misappropriation of over N200 billion in Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) funds during his ministerial role. Such serious allegations raise legitimate concerns about the integrity of the Senate’s leadership.

“Additionally, Senator Akpabio has faced multiple investigations, including a 2015 EFCC inquiry into the alleged theft of approximately N108 billion during his governorship and a 2020 investigation by the National Assembly regarding the misappropriation of N40 billion from NDDC funds. These investigations remain unresolved, contributing to a climate of uncertainty and distrust.”

