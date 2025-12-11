CNPP, CNCSOs Commend Tinubu On Musa’s Appointment, Set Agenda

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) have commended President Bola Tinubu on his appointment of the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa as substantive Minister of Defence.

Both groups in a joint statement signed by Comrade James Ezema, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of CNPP and Alhaji Ali Abacha, National Secretary of CNCSOs, described the President’s decision as one that reflects recognition of competence and a deeper understanding of Nigeria’s complex and evolving security challenges.

The statement read: “This decision, in our considered view, reflects a recognition of competence, experience, institutional knowledge, and a deeper understanding of Nigeria’s complex and evolving security challenges.

“At a time when the nation grapples with multi-dimensional threats ranging from insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, violent extremism, farmer-herder conflicts, and other manifestations of organised criminality, the choice of General Musa—an officer with vast operational experience and a comprehensive understanding of Nigeria’s security architecture—offers renewed hope to millions of Nigerians for a safer and more secure country.

“As civil society organisations and political stakeholders committed to the unity, peace, and progress of Nigeria, we are persuaded that this appointment sends a strong signal of seriousness and urgency on the part of the Federal Government in addressing the worsening security situation across the federation.

“The appointment also provides a unique opportunity for institutional reforms, improved coordination among the security agencies, better welfare for personnel, enhanced intelligence-gathering and information sharing, as well as a more robust and people-centric approach to national security.”

The groups reminded General Musa that the confidence reposed in him by both the President and the Nigerian people is sacred and must not be betrayed. “This is a moment of national reckoning and patriotic duty. Nigerians expect not mere promises or rhetoric, but measurable, visible and impactful results. We, therefore, charge the new Minister of Defence to never betray the trust of Nigerians.

“ The groups added that the office of the Minister of Defence is one of the highest responsibilities in any nation, so Nigerians expect transparency, integrity, discipline, and loyalty to the people and the constitution above all other interests. “General Musa should ensure a safer country for all citizens. Security is not a privilege; it is a fundamental right.

From Borno to Bayelsa, from Zamfara to Enugu, from Kaduna to Rivers, Nigerians must be able to sleep without fear, farm without intimidation, travel without harassment, and live without the constant threat of violent attack. “He should take proactive steps to clear Nigeria’s forests of criminal elements. Our forests have been turned into safe havens for terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal gangs.

These forests must no longer remain ungoverned spaces. “We call for the immediate deployment of coordinated, intelligencedriven, well-resourced and sustained operations to flush out, arrest or neutralise all criminal elements hiding in the nation’s forests, mountains and ungoverned territories.

“The minister should end avoidable deaths resulting from the failure of governance. The era of reactive responses, delayed interventions, poor coordination and lack of accountability must come to an end. Thousands of Nigerians have lost their lives to attacks that could have been prevented. “This tragic pattern must stop.

The new Minister must ensure that systems are strengthened to prevent attacks, respond swiftly when they occur, and hold all negligent or complicit actors accountable. “He should make it a victory against insurgency and criminality or nothing. For CNPP and CNCSOs, this is the only acceptable outcome. It must be total victory against insurgency, terrorism, banditry and all forms of violent criminality in every part of the country, or nothing.

There can be no half-measures, excuses, or political considerations when the lives of Nigerians are at stake,” they said. CNPP and CNCSOs also called on the National Assembly, other security agencies, state governments, traditional institutions, community leaders and the general public to give maximum support, cooperation and necessary oversight to ensure that the new Minister of Defence succeeds in this historic national assignment.

According to them, “Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads. This appointment must mark the beginning of a decisive turnaround in the nation’s security narrative. The time for experiment is over. The time for action is now.”