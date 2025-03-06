CNII: PIAFo Rallies Stakeholders To Strategise On Telecoms Infrastructure Protection

Share

In a bid to safeguard the country’s $75.6 billion telecom industry, stakeholders are set to convene at the seventh edition of the Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PIAFo) to discuss pragmatic strategies for protecting critical information infrastructure.

The forthcoming Summit, themed, “CNII: Strengthening Protection of Critical Information Infrastructure through Proactive Implementation and Strategic Co – ordination,” is expected to gather key players in the telecom industry, regulatory bodies, and government agencies to brainstorm on pressing infrastructure safety concerns.

The move is prompted by the recent designation of telecoms facilities as critical national assets under the Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) Order, signed by President Bola Tinubu in August 2024.

Industry stakeholders have long expressed concerns over the vulnerability of telecom assets to attacks, vandalism, theft, and arbitrary shutdowns, resulting in significant annual losses and disruptions to telecommunications services.

The Lead Executive of PIAFo, Omobayo Azeez, emphasised the importance of safeguarding the telecom sector, citing its crucial role in facilitating cross-industry linkages, efficiency, and productivity. He said: “The telecoms sector is the live wire of the Nigerian economy.

If it’s not well-protected, all other sectors will feel the ripples,” Azeez warned, recalling the nationwide telecom service disruption in March 2024 caused by undersea cable cuts with attendant economic losses estimated at $593.6 million.”

He highlighted the alarming frequency of fibre cuts, with over 50,000 incidents recorded in 2024 alone, resulting in service blackouts and significant repair costs.

“In 2023, operators reported spending over N35 billion to repair and replace installed fibre cables that were destroyed. This is a fortune that could have been otherwise committed to infrastructure expansion to improve quality of service,” he added.

To prevent a repeat of such incidents, PIAFo is championing a collaborative approach to infrastructure safety, promoting awareness, inclusivity, and partnerships with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the agency tasked to implement the order, as well as other stakeholders.

