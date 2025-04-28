CNG: NNPC Gas Set To Acquire 5.2m SCFPD Facility

Share

NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has shown interest in acquiring a 5.2 million standard cubic feet per day Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) compression and refuelling facility from Gas Network Services Limited (GNSL).

This plan was contained in a merger and acquisition notice issued by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), seen by New Telegraph yesterday.

FCCPC stated that the deal could have a significant impact on the competitive dynamics of the CNG market, but ultimately promises to benefit consumers through expanded access to cleaner energy solutions. The transaction marks a significant move towards expanding Nigeria’s CNG infrastructure and improving access to cleaner energy alternatives.

It is viewed as a strategic step towards accelerating the rollout of CNG infrastructure across the country, supporting national efforts to foster a more sustainable and cost-effective energy landscape. By acquiring the facility, NGML aims to bolster its role in the marketing and distribution of natural gas across Nigeria. The deal would strengthen the CNG market by increasing infrastructure capacity.

It would also make CNG more accessible and affordable, particularly for the transport and commercial sectors. GNSL, the current operator of the facility, specialises in providing virtual pipeline solutions by compressing natural gas and delivering it to industrial and commercial customers via mobile tube trailers.

The facility also includes dispensing points for refuelling natural gas vehicles (NGVs), catering primarily to clients outside the reach of traditional pipeline networks.

