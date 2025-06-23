CNG: Nigeria Needs More Than $500m Investments –Marketers

Share

The Chief Executive Officer/Executive Secretary, Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, has said that Nigeria needs to attract more investment than the current $500 million to make Compressed Natural Gas accessible and affordable to Nigerians.

He explained that there are infrastructural gaps in the CNG sub-sector such that more than $500 million is required to bridge it. He spoke in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend.

Isong said: “We need a lot, lot more investment. The CNG infrastructure is very expensive. It’s a very good start, but we need much more.

The effect of $500 million in the CNG subsector is not much, because we need to build a lot of CNG infrastructure, mother stations and daughter stations, to cater, and then we need to do a lot more investments in CNG vehicles.

“On what we should do to attract more investments, I think we are moving in the right direction. I think the government has done everything that it can do. We are moving in the right direction. It will take time, but it’s okay.”

Programme Director and Chief Executive, Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) Mr. Michael Oluwagbemi, had recently said the agency has attracted investments of $500 million to the industry to go into the mother station, the daughter station, the petrol pipelines as well as many other things that are required for the industry.

He added that 175 new daughter stations are in development, and that between 30 and 34 of them are also pending licensing or under some kind of temporary licensing.

He disclosed that 65 mother stations are in various stages of completion as well as development.

According to him, five programs have been launched and 66 standards were launched as PCNGI started the program with the support of the regulators especially the Standard Organization of Nigeria and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

