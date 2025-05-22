CNG: Nigeria Attracts Over $160m Investment In 2025 – PCNGI

Share

The Programme Director of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), Michael Oluwagbemi, has disclosed that Nigeria has attracted over $160 million in investments in the compressed natural gas (CNG) sector so far in 2025.

Speaking during a webinar organized by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) on Thursday, Oluwagbemi noted that demand for CNG vehicle conversion has surged, putting immense pressure on available infrastructure.

“We now have over 40,000 converted vehicles nationwide. The demand is accelerating — and it has gone beyond government-led efforts. Today, both private and commercial vehicle owners are keen to convert. For commercial operators, the waiting time is now between six to eight months, which clearly shows the demand has outstripped infrastructure,” he said.

He warned that addressing infrastructure gaps to match the growing interest in CNG has reached a near emergency level.

“How do we roll out infrastructure fast enough? That’s our biggest headache. We must adopt a safe, financially sustainable model, similar to what we’ve seen in countries like Egypt and India,” he added.

Oluwagbemi also announced PCNGI’s readiness to collaborate with MEMAN, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), and other stakeholders to expand CNG adoption across the country.

MEMAN Chairman, Mr. Huub Stokman, reaffirmed the association’s commitment to accelerating CNG adoption through strong stakeholder collaboration, government support, and improved infrastructure.

He called for policy incentives such as tax waivers, concessionary loans, and better access to foreign exchange, while also emphasizing public education on the cost-saving, environmental, and safety benefits of CNG.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, represented by Oluwagbemi, praised MEMAN for aligning with the Federal Government’s “Decade of Gas” agenda. Ekpo said CNG is a cleaner, more economical alternative to traditional fuels and a vital part of Nigeria’s energy transition.

“To move from policy to performance, we must address infrastructure gaps, funding limitations, and investor confidence. This is where strategic public-private partnerships and structured funding models will be critical,” he said.

He further stressed the importance of a transparent, market-reflective pricing structure that encourages investment without burdening consumers.

The Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, commended MEMAN for the webinar. Represented by Adedayo Oyinlola, Senior Technical Assistant to the Authority Chief Executive, Ahmed noted that the NMDPRA and PCNGI have collaborated to implement a concessionary gas pricing regime for CNG mobility.

“In April 2024, we prescribed a $1.57/MMBtu (excluding transmission cost) pricing for mobility CNG for an initial five-year period, renewable for another five years based on market review,” he stated.

He said the pricing model is designed to ensure affordability, price stability, and investment predictability, encouraging more Nigerians to switch to CNG.

Also speaking, Steve Zakka Ayuba, Director at the Office of the Authority Chief Executive, emphasized the need for market-based, evolving pricing arrangements.

“Our pricing framework must evolve with the market. From 2010 through the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021, we’ve moved from a fully regulated regime to more cost-reflective and market-based pricing structures,” he said.

Ayuba highlighted the importance of flexible policies that reflect market realities and support CNG market growth.

Share