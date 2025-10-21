CNG: Nigeria Attracts $1bn In Private Sector Investments

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG), Ismaeel Ahmed, has said that Nigeria’s CNG value chain attracted over $1 billion in private sector investments.

He added that more conversion and refuelling stations would be commissioned nationwide before year-end. He spoke at the launch of the Nigerian Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS) at NNPC Retail Station in Abuja, — a key step in the Federal Government’s drive to promote safety, accountability, and environmental integrity in the nation’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sector.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, who performed the ceremony, said the NGVMS would ensure that only vehicles converted at accredited facilities with certified kits can access CNG at approved stations, according to a statement by his spokesman, Louis Ibah.

He noted that the system would provide end-to-end oversight, from conversion to refuelling, guaranteeing the safety of citizens and the integrity of Nigeria’s growing CNG ecosystem.

Ekpo described the initiative as a milestone under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Decade of Gas Initiative, aimed at making CNG the affordable and sustainable energy choice for Nigerians.

According to the statement, leaders of various transport unions in Nigeria, in separate speeches at the event, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for launching the PiCNG to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal in 2023.

It added that they said that under the initiative, members had benefited from over one million free CNG kits, buses, and tricycles (Keke), which has led to significantly reduced transportation costs and subsequently lowered the prices of foodstuff across the country.