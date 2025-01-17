CNG: NASS Tasks FG On Adaptability Test

Share

…Decries N903 million capital vote for Petroleum Ministry

The National Assembly, on Friday, tasked the Federal Government to carry out thorough adaptability tests or research on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as an alternative means of powering vehicular movements in Nigeria.

This is even as it frowned at avoidable explosions of some of the vehicles already converted from petrol-powered automobiles to CNG-powered ones.

It also decried the N903 million earmarked for capital projects execution by the Ministry of Petroleum in the 2025 fiscal year.

The apex legislative assembly made these statements at the 2025 budget defence session the National Assembly joint Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Petroleum (Upstream) and Gas, had with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, represented by the two Ministers of State in the Ministry.

Hon Kafilat Ogbara, who sought explanations from the Minister of State for Gas, Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo on their way out of the ugly incidences, was the first to ask the question.

Senator Natasha Akpoti (PDP Kogi Central), fired a follow-up question by asking the Minister, whether an adaptability test or research was conducted before the idea of CNG was brought into the country for implementation.

“There is danger in adopting any form of technology without proper research or testing on its adaptability. The vehicles being converted into CNG-powered automobiles in Nigeria are originally built for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) aside from bumpy or bad roads here, as against very smooth roads in countries where CNG technology is imported from.

“Also, was the factor of the hot climate in Nigeria considered before the importation of the idea of CNG ?”, she asked.

But in his response, the Minister of State for Gas said there is a Presidential Committee on CNG, that had carried out the adaptability test or research before the operationalization of the CNG initiative in Nigeria.

He declared that based on investigations conducted by his Ministry in collaboration with the Presidential Committee, all the CNG-converted vehicles that had exploded were not converted from certified centres.

“CNG has come to stay in Nigeria, those vehicles that exploded were not converted at the certified centres but by roadside technicians “, he said.

On the N903million capital vote for the Ministry in 2025, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Henikien Lokpobiri informed the Senator Agom Jarigbe-led committee that the projection is small because the ministry dwells more on policy formulation and not contracts execution.

