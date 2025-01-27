CNG, Housing, Mining, Agriculture Devt, Strategies For National Economic Devt

Share

Chairman, Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development (SV-NED INC USA/SV-NED Energy Ltd), HRH Queen Mother Amb. Amina Temitope Ajayi-Labinjo (aka Mama Diaspora), has said Compressed Natural Gas, housing, mining and agricultural development are veritable strategies for national economic development.

She also said it is imperative to harness the creative potential and intellectual properties of the Nigerian youths.

Represented by Executive Director and Executive Board Member, SV-NED, Captain Dada Olaniyi Labinjo (Rtd), she spoke at the palace of the Etsu Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Dr. Yahaya Abubakar, in Bida when the SV-NED INC USA/SV-NED Energy Ltd and the NYSC team visited the royal father, according to a statement yesterday.

The statement added that the projects focus on affordable housing, agriculture, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)/energy transformation and mining.

Share

Please follow and like us: