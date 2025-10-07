CNG: ‘Fund Security Tax, Incentives Crucial To Attracting More Investment’

A former Deputy Director with the now defunct Department of Petroleum Resources, (DPR), Engineer Sunday Adebayo Babalola, has said there is need to ensure security of funds so that the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (Pi-CNG) will continue to attract more investments.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, Babalola added that tax incentives would also spur more investments into the sub-sector. Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Oluwemima Joseph Osanipin, had said that the PiCNG) of the Federal Government had attracted over $980 million in investments into Nigeria.

According to him, consequently, about 20,000 CNG-powered vehicles are already in operation, and over 315 conversion centres have been established across the states of the federation. Osanipin, spoke during a closing ceremony of a five-day specialised mechatronics training on the repair and maintenance of both Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles, as well as motorcycles in Makurdi.

Babalola, who is Technical Advisor, Green Energy International Limited (GEIL) advised said that more strategies should be activated to attract more investments into the CNG initiative. He advised against complacency, adding that attracting more investments would boost transportation, agricultural and industrial growth as well as national development.

He advised that there should be a well established and legalized procedure for foreign investors to remit their profits to the country of their choices. Babalola said: “It (the investment) needs to be improved, both at the federal level and people bringing their money, looking at the laws and regulations, counting your profits. “Counting your profits is not about how much came in or how much did I spend.

It is also about how can I get my money out of my country from where I got the money. So many things come into play, and I think we should just watch the regulations, encourage people. “For example, for the case of CNG, you can regulate that some of them will have tax relief if that is not already happening. When a man knows that I’m going to make more money by coming to invest, he’s likely to come to invest. When a man knows that my money is secure when I come to invest, he’s likely to come and invest.”

He added: “So security of funds is very critical. When a man knows that the environment is secure, the physical environment, the financial environment, they are all secure, they are likely to come and invest. So those are the areas I think they should look at. “It’s not about making more rules and more regulations. It’s about opening up the industry.

And I think from the report that the Federal Government has attracted over $980 million in investments into Nigeria, I think the government is doing well enough.” The Energy chief said CNG is a very good initiative. He explained that it is good for the environment because it’s a cleaner energy. He added that it is also good for monetization of gas instead of wasting it by flaring.

He canvassed more gas penetration across the country for greater impacts. He, however, explained that it would be easier to have more CNG centres in urban areas than in rural areas. He noted that there was more demand for CNG and the ability to pay among people in urban areas than those in rural areas. Babalola said: “A lot of gas is being produced. CNG is basically methane which is being flared.

You need to harness it and monetize it and more money will come. “The thing about business is this. It’s easier to be a spare part seller in Lagos than to go to a village like Gwanara and say I’m a spare part seller. Because it delivers many vehicles and that means a large percentage of them will need spare parts.

“So you start from the upper centers and start to go outward. You can’t go and establish a CNG in a village where you don’t have too many vehicles. Where you don’t have many people. The population is not large. So everybody does business by looking at the center where they have the population.”