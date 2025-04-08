CNG: FG Targets $1bn Investment In 2025

Share

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) has set the target of $1 billion in investments into Nigeria’s alternative fuel sector by the end of 2025.

The initiative’s Project Director and Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Michael Oluwagbemi, disclosed this on Monday while speaking at the State House in Abuja during the “Meet the Press” engagement with journalists. He expressed the confidence that the ambitious investment target was well within reach, citing recent progress in the sector.

Oluwagbemi also disclosed that the PCNGI had secured over $491 million in private sector investments within the past one year to boost the Automotive CNG sector.

The PCNGI, launched by President Bola Tinubu on October 1, 2023, was aimed at facilitating the adoption of compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles (EVs) in Nigeria, as a response to the removal of fuel subsidies and the rising cost of transportation.

“We’ve set a goal of about $1 billion of investment for ourselves this year. I think we have made appreciable progress towards achieving that.

If I just take the hundred additional NNPC investments in daughter stations, that’s close to $50 million, and the $27 million arrested, we’re already close to $100 million in the last one month alone”, Oluwagbemi said.

He added that continued growth in investment inflows could see the initiative surpass its target, saying “so if I’m doing about $100 million a month, I think I will be close to $1.2 billion by the end of the year.

So yes, I think I’m confident we’ll hit our $1 billion goal.” Oluwagbemi also provided updates on the initiative’s infrastructure expansion, particularly in the areas of refueling and conversion capacity. “We have a goal of having 500 conversion centers set up this year.

To have a total of 500 conversion centers at the end of the year means an additional 300 are supposed to be set up this year”, he said.

He added that the expected increase in conversion centers would significantly expand Nigeria’s capacity to transition vehicles from petrol to gas.

