CNG: Delta, NIPCO, Signs Conversion Pact

Delta State Government and NIPCO Gas Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion centre of vehicles in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, supported by the Commissioner for Transport, Mr Onoriode Agofure, and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Ekemejero Ohwovoriole (SAN) said it was a deliberate effort of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to provide a place for residents of Asaba to convert their petrol – dependent vehicles to CNGpowered ones.

Striking the deal with on behalf of the state government, with the Chief Operating Officer of NIPCO, Mr Sanjay Tarat, the SSG challenged the company to made good use of the place provided for the take-off, and adhere to quality standard in handling the project. Emu said Governor Oborevwori takes seriously the issue of timeliness and quality.

He warned that the state would not hesitate to revoke the MoU if the company failed to perform accordingly.

