CNG Conversion Centres Hit 300 As PCNGI Rolls Out 20 New Facilities Weekly

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) has recorded major strides in the promotion of cleaner and more affordable energy alternatives, announcing a rapid increase in CNG conversion centres and job creation across the country.

According to the PCNGI’s Brand and Corporate Communications Manager, Matilda Johnson, the number of conversion centres has surged from just seven at inception to over 300, with an average of 20 new centres being established weekly in partnership with local Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Reacting to what she described as “misleading media reports,” Johnson emphasized the Initiative’s significant impact, disclosing that PCNGI has attracted over $800 million in both public and private investments while generating more than 100,000 direct and indirect jobs since its launch.

She further revealed that the number of CNG-powered vehicles on Nigerian roads has now surpassed 100,000 a fivefold increase in just one year driven by the programme’s accelerated rollout.

Highlighting the recent major deployment by the Dangote Group, which included 4,000 CNG-powered trucks, 100 virtual pipeline vehicles, and multiple daughter stations, Johnson described it as a prime example of PCNGI’s success.

She expressed disappointment at what she called speculative media reporting based on unnamed sources and personal agendas, stating:

“At PCNGI, we remain unwavering in our commitment to transparency, public accountability, and national development. Our ongoing efforts to ensure the fair distribution of government-subsidised kits and enforce compliance have, understandably, unsettled those seeking to benefit from corruption or sabotage.”

While affirming that constructive criticism is welcome, Johnson called on the media to uphold the ethics of journalism objectivity, fairness, and factual accuracy in their reporting.