CNDYS Hails Tinubu For Signing Maritime University Act Into Law

Coalition of Niger Delta Youth Stakeholders (CNDYS), has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for graciously signing the Nigeria Maritime University Okerenkoko Act into law.

The National Coordinator of the group, Apostle Bodmas Kemepadei, during a news conference on Wednesday in Yenagoa, described the signature of the President as a symbol of love and commitment towards education and development of the Niger Delta Region.

Kemepadei, however, acknowledged the roles of stakeholders’ engagement in the establishment of the NMU Okerenkoko that cannot be left unmentioned.

The CYNDYS’s Coordinator stated: “The maritime industry is one of the economic pillars in Nigeria and we are grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his credence that the establishment of the Law will maintain. It will also promote a comprehensive maritime education in Nigeria.

“This is a significant step for the maritime sector and Niger Delta region. This monumental move will boost education and development in maritime studies.

“The Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko Act received an overwhelming, bipartisan mandate from the National Assembly, which is an achievement of cooperation that’s almost unprecedented between the legislature, President Tinubu-led Executive arm of government, Niger Delta people especially the host communities and other patriotic Nigerians interested in the educational and economic strength of our country.

“This degree of unity and cooperation sets a prime example, a demonstration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approach to good governance in Nigeria and we are optimistic that the National Assembly will continue in the same vein regarding the proposed University of Environment in Ogoni land, Rivers State.

“Importantly, we commend the significant roles of the National Assembly members from the Niger Delta who worked tirelessly to ensure the passage of the Nigeria Maritime University Okerenkoko Act.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to High Chief Oweizide Ekpemupolo (popularly known as Tompolo) for his dedication and aspirations for the Nigeria Maritime University Okerenkoko.

“Tompolo’s selfless commitment, concerns, and relentless efforts have been instrumental in ensuring the actualisation of the historic signing of the University.

“While we pledge our unalloyed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Renewed Hope administration, we also express our total loyalty to High Chief Government Ekpemupolo due to his simple nature, love, passion and commitment towards the development of the Niger Delta.”

Apostle Kemepadei said that in appreciation of Tompolo’s enormous contributions and sacrifices to the entire region, the group has planned

a Tompolo Unity Cup, which will commence in Bayelsa State on February 10, 2025 and end on February 14.

He said: “We are already set to organise a football tournament christened ‘Tompolo Unity Cup’ as an honour for his selfless service, dedication and support towards sustaining peace and unity in the entire region.

“We are convinced that the football tournament will avail us the opportunity to unite our people towards sustaining the existing peace and developing talents in the Niger Delta.

“Finally, we reiterate our commendation for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other appointees from the region especially Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, M.D NDDC; Chief (Dr.) Dennis Otuaro, Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme; Senator Heineken Lopkobiri, Minister for State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) and other notable sons of the region.

“We also warn detractors and those peddling falsehood aimed at tarnishing the reputation of our revered leaders in the Tinubu administration to desist and shun their sinister motives.”

