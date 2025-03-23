CND-EALF: Fish Out Those Behind False Accusations Against Tompolo, Otuaro

Share

The Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators Leaders Forum (CND-EALF) has called on security agencies to investigate and fish out those behind the false accusations against Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) and Dennis Otuaro, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The group described the allegations, circulated in a viral video, as a smear campaign orchestrated by corrupt individuals to tarnish the images of Tompolo and Otuaro.

In a statement signed on Sunday by the forum’s Chairman, Ibena Rufus Salvation, and Secretary, Elaye Slaboh, the group warned that accepting such misinformation could destabilize the Niger Delta region.

Denouncing the accusations, the statement claimed that those behind the smear campaign were the same individuals who had profited from fraudulent contracts and corruption within the Amnesty Programme for years.

The forum commended Otuaro for reforming the PAP and ensuring that funds meant for ex-agitators are used for genuine empowerment rather than being siphoned by corrupt actors.

CND-EALF also praised Tompolo’s security outfit, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), for its achievements in tackling oil theft since August 2022.

They noted that Tantita’s efforts have significantly reduced crude oil losses and boosted Nigeria’s economy.

The statement reads: “We are calling on security agencies to investigate those behind these false accusations. They should understand that misinformation could destabilize the Niger Delta.

“We reaffirm our support for Tompolo, Otuaro, and all others working to secure the region’s oil resources and promote economic growth.

“Tantita has so far detected and stopped nearly 4,000 oil theft incidents, exposed over 700 illegal pipeline connections, identified close to 1,000 cases of stolen crude oil, shut down nearly 1,800 illegal refineries, and destroyed over 3,000 illegal oil-related sites.

“Tantita’s work has created thousands of jobs for youths, reduced crime, and helped clean up the environment by shutting down illegal refining operations that previously polluted rivers and farmlands.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

