CMSN Frets Over Marine Debris, Pollution, Climate Change

Centre for Marine Surveyors in Nigeria (CMSN) has said that the maritime industry is facing numerous challenges of marine debris, pollution, and climate change. The centre said the challenges required collective action and cooperation among stakeholders to mitigate their impacts.

As marine surveyors, the centre noted at a ‘Fellows Luncheon’ that mariners were at the forefront of identifying and addressing the challenges, working closely with government agencies, industry stakeholders, and environmental advocates.

The President of the centre, Engr. Akin Olaniyan, noted that the group would ensure a Clearance House to admit only well-trained marine surveyors tested for competency to manage the operations as global standards demand. He explained: “We have identified some of the issues in the industry. We have seen the spate of boat accidents on our inland waterways.

We also see how some of the private jetties operate, the quality of work that they do. “There is need to sanitise the sector. And these are the things we will be discussing to proffer solutions. Good enough that we have Captain here and we know he has the ears of the government.”

The Chairman of the event, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho, appreciated the hard work of the marine surveyors, particularly in running a one-year diploma programme in marine surveying for Bachelor of Science degree holders.

He noted: “The Centre for Marine Surveyors in Nigeria has made significant strides in promoting professionalism and technical excellence in marine surveying. “Initiatives such as postgraduate diploma programmes and industry partnerships have enhanced the skills and knowledge of marine surveyors.

These efforts will continue to drive growth and development in the industry. “Marine surveyors play a vital role in maintaining the integrity of our maritime operations. Your work encompasses a broad range of activities, including cargo inspections, vessel surveys, and regulatory compliance. Your expertise helps to prevent maritime accidents, reduce risks, and promote a safe and efficient maritime trade environment.”