CMS Boys Old Students’ Association Honours 27 Pioneers For Legacy, Excellence

The CMS Boys Old Students’ Association has honoured 27 distinguished alumni whose vision, service, and leadership have shaped the institution’s enduring legacy.

The honourees were celebrated at the 2025 Merit Awards held at Venerable B.A. Adelaja Hall, Bariga.

2025 ceremony featured a Lifetime Achievement Award category for four eminent Old Grammarians aged between 86 and 90, while 23 others received Individual Merit Awards for outstanding contributions to the school and society.

Speaking to journalists, the President of the association, Lekan Ogunbanwo, praised the lifetime award recipients for their remarkable accomplishments in fields including medicine, engineering, and accounting, noting that one of them is a recipient of the national honour of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR). He said celebrating such achievements provides a model for younger Grammarians to follow.

Ogunbanwo also expressed appreciation to the Anglican Communion—the proprietors of the school—and the Lagos Anglican Schools Management Board for their unwavering support. “We work closely with the Executive Secretary, the principal, and the management team to ensure standards remain high and to support the school in every possible way,” he said.

Highlighting ongoing development efforts, he announced that the association is constructing a multi-billion-naira ICT Development Centre, projected for completion within 18 months. To ensure sustainability, a dedicated maintenance board will oversee all Old Grammarian-funded facilities.

He reaffirmed the association’s commitment to excellence, especially in academics, music, and sports.

In his remarks, Victor Olusa, Executive Secretary of the Lagos Anglican Schools Management Board, commended the alumni’s contributions in producing leaders across Nigeria, Europe, and America. “The honourees represent the enduring greatness of CMS Grammar School,” he said, adding that the Merit Award has become an annual tradition celebrating excellence and divine grace.

Former Society President Olu Vincent reflected on the association’s seamless generational continuity.

He noted that the school’s century-old values are preserved through the oath of allegiance administered to each set of graduates, inspiring younger Grammarians to uphold the institution’s traditions.

He said the award ceremony reaffirmed the school’s heritage of excellence and unity.