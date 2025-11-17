CMS Boys Old Students’ Association Honours 27 Alumni

The CMS Boys Old Students’ Association has recognised 27 distinguished alumni whose vision and dedication have shaped the institution’s rich heritage, celebrating their lasting contributions during the 2025 Merit Awards at Venerable B.A. Adelaja Hall, Bariga.

The ceremony included a Lifetime Achievement category for four eminent Old Grammarians aged between 86 and 90, alongside Individual Merit Awards presented to 23 alumni for their exceptional service and impact on the community.

Speaking to journal ists, the President of the association, Lekan Ogunbanwo, highlighted the remarkable achievements of the lifetime honourees, noting their distinction in fields such as medicine, engineering, and accounting.

He said: “One honouree had even received the national honour of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR).” Ogunbanwo emphasised that recognising these achievements sets a standard for younger Grammarians to emulate. He expressed gratitude to the Anglican Communion, owners of the school, and the Lagos Anglican Schools Management Board for their continuous support.