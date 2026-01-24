CMO Hails Gov AbdulRazaq’s Swift Medical Intervention For Late Ilorin Chief Imam

The Kwara State chapter of the Council of Muslim Organisations (CMO) has applauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his swift medical intervention and concern during the critical period preceding the demise of the late Chief Imam of Ilorin, Shaykh Muhammad Bashir Imam Solihu, prior to his transition.

The Council noted that the Governor’s gesture was a reflection of his compassion, leadership, and respect for religious institutions and their leaders.

The commendation was contained in a statement by the state Coordinator of CMO, Justice Idris Abdullahi Haroon.

It would be recalled that the Chief Imam of Ilorin died on Monday at the age of 75, while his remains were interred in line with Islamic injunctions on Tuesday.

The Council, while commiserating with the Governor over the demise of the revered Islamic scholar, also

sympathised with the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on the loss of a trusted confidant, loyal ally, and dependable adviser on religious and moral affairs.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara State; Mallam AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, and sincerely appreciate his swift medical intervention and concern during the critical period preceding the demise of the revered cleric. This gesture reflects his compassion, leadership, and respect for religious institutions and their leaders.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the immediate family of the deceased, the Ilorin Emirate, the Muslim Ummah, and indeed the entire nation at this moment of grief.

“We pray that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings, accepts his immense contributions as acts of ‘ibadah, grants him Al-Jannatul Firdaus, and raises him among the ranks of the righteous, the scholars, and the martyrs,” the CMO coordinator said.

The Council also expressed grief over the passing of the spiritual leader, describing him as a man of rare qualitative attributes and immense scholarly attainments.

It also identified the late Chief Imam as an iconic scholar with an unblemished integrity, sagacity, courage and steadfastness.

The CMO said: “It is with profound sorrow and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah that we received the news of the passing of the late Chief Imam of Ilorin, Shaykh Muhammad Bashir Imam Salih; a towering Islamic scholar, exemplary spiritual leader, and an outstanding servant of Islam and humanity.

“The late Chief Imam was a man of rare qualitative attributes and immense scholarly attainments; an iconic scholar with an unblemished integrity, sagacity, courage and steadfastness.

He devoted the greater part of his life to the pursuit of knowledge, nurtured under the tutelage of the great sage, Shaykh Muhammad Kamaldeen Habeebullah Al-Adabiy (RahimahuLlah).

His life was wholly committed to the propagation of Islam, the promotion of moral rectitude, peaceful coexistence, and the advancement of humanity.

“Through his teachings, guidance, and personal conduct, he left indelible footprints in the sands of time, especially his unique sonorous and special melodious voice and intonation in the recitation of the glorious Qur’an.

His reign as the Grand Chief Imam of Ilorin Emirate and its environ, and the Chairman of the State Council of Ulama spanned over four decades. His departure at this critical time is not only shocking but also painful.”