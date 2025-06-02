CMI Re-Elects Nigerian As President

Share

The President of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA), Mrs Funke Agbor, (SAN), has been re-elected into the Executive Council of the Comité Maritime International (CMI) for another three-year term.

The Publicity Secretary of NMLA, Mrs Omolola Ikwuagwu, explained in a statement that the election took place during the General Assembly of the CMI held in Tokyo, Japan.

She said that the re-election was a clear reaffirmation of the confidence of the global maritime law community in Nigeria, adding that the council was particularly confident in the leadership and contributions of Agbor, who was first elected into the Council in 2022.

Agbor has led a high-level Nigerian delegation to the 2025 CMI Assembly where major resolutions were adopted. The assembly adopted the Lex Maritima, a global guidance on the foundational principles of maritime law.

The NMLA secretary said that the association would continue to serve as the country’s foremost professional body for maritime legal practitioners and stakeholders.

