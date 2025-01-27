CMI Hails Nigerian Army Intelligence School

Share

The Chief of MilitaryIntelligence (CMI) Major Gen. TB Ugiagbe has commended the Commandant of the Nigerian Army Intelligence School (NAIS) Brig.-Gen KN Nwoko for the remarkable achievements in academic and infrastructural development at the school. Ugiagbe spoke during the West African Social Activities (WASA) celebration at Tego Barracks, Apapa, Lagos.

The CMI, represented by the Commander 81 Military Intelligence Brigade Brig.- Gen HG Hassan, acknowledged the transformation of NAIS into a first-class citadel of learning under the current leadership.

The CMI noted that NAIS successfully met all Army Headquarters (AHQ) training directives for the Year 2024

He highlighted the commandant’s accomplishments in reviewing the school curriculum, upgrading infrastructure, enhancing training aids, and focusing on hands-on technical intelligence training.

