CMD, NIHOTOUR to Stage Food Tour Exhibition November 25

Tourism and Trade Enterprises Limited in partnership with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), is set to host this year’s edition of the CMD Food Tour. Scheduled to hold on November 25 in Abuja, the one-day event is expected to attract exhibitors and attendees from Nigeria and other Africa countries, including Cote D’Ivoire, Malaysia, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Morocco. With the theme, Around the World in a Day, the food fiesta, according to the organisers, will be special in so many ways.

This is as they disclosed that there will be food exhibition and workshops for local farmers and inbound tour operators, as participants will gain new business insights, network, and synergise with international travel brands. Managing Director of CMD Tourism and Trade Enterprises Limited, Ms. Mam- bo Cecile, while recounting history of the food exhibition, expressed excitement over collaboration with NIHOTOUR, noting; “The CMD Food Tour idea came during COVID-19 era.

We wanted to give the stakeholders opportunity to showcase their tour- ism attractions and most especially their culture to promote cultural exchange, experience a deeper sense of acceptance and inclusion to make the tourism product offerings better while preserving the heritage and authenticity of destinations. “The event started in 2021, at that time we limited it to West African Food Tour, but with the feedback from participants we went ahead and did the CMD Caribbean Food Tour in 2022.

We also did CMD East Africa Food Tour earlier in 2023 and eventually we did the 4th edition, which was a foods journey through Africa, the Caribbean and the silk road. ‘‘We are excited that NIHOTOUR is collaborating with us in this fifth edition of CMD Food Tour.” She also expressed excitement over the increased participation Of Africa countries, as she noted that; ‘Already seven countries, through their Embassies in Nigeria, have confirmed their participation, including Cote d’ Ivoire, Ma- laysia, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Morocco.’’

Meanwhile, the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, while speaking on the collaboration by NIHOTOUR, said that it is informed by its commitment towards promoting and developing ‘Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism sectors.’ According to Kangiwa, the doors of NIHOTOUR remains, ‘’open to partnerships in the industry,’’ stressing that; “Collaborating with tourism event conveners and stakeholders is within our purview and in fact, is our responsibility.

‘‘This is not the first time will be collaborating to host such food and travel events. NIHOTOUR is established to provide improven personnel know-how and other technical capacity for the development of Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism sector. ‘‘Our doors are open to partnerships in the industry.’’