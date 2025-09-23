CMD Appoints Pioneer Medical Advisory Committee Chair

The Chief Medical Director of the FUTA Teaching Hospital, Akure, Prof Olusegun Ojo, has appointed Dr Emmanuel Olaseinde Bello as the pioneer Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of the Hospital.

The CMAC is the administrative head of the Directorate of Clinical Services, one of the three directorates that constitute the administrative structure of Federal Teaching Hospitals in the country.

Bello, an experienced Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist had his undergraduate education at the College of Health Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University, and his Residency Training at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, after which he became a Fellow of the West African College of Physicians in Paediatrics.

Dr Bello was first appointed a Consultant Paediatrician to the former State Specialist Hospital, Akure in 2015 and, he became one of the foundation staff of the UNIMED Teaching Hospital, Akure, when the former hospital became incorporated into the UNIMED Teaching Hospitals Complex.

He is a former Head of Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, where he is also a Senior Lecturer.

At various times, Bello had served as Chairman and member of several statutory and Ad-Hoc Committees of both the Teaching Hospital and at the specialised university, including the Infection Prevention and Control Team at the Hospital and the Hospital/Community Liaison Committee.