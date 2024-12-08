CMCM Empowers Members with Educational Grants

Share

It a time of joy when Christ Miracle Mission Church Worldwide (CMCM), Ojodu Berger, presented scholarship cheques to some members of the church in support of their education.

The church’s founder and General Overseer, Prophet Peter Abiola Adebisi, presented the dummy cheques between N200,000 to over One million naira to the beneficiaries, about 20 of them

Adebisi, shared the church’s long-standing commitment to uplifting lives through a combination of educational grants, food aid, and skills training, stating: “The outreach has already helped over 1000 families with scholarships, and the intention is to reach out to 5000 families…Seeing the church become a vital part of both societies—supporting education, health, and business initiatives—shows the essence of our mission.

“We’ve grown beyond just the message on Sunday mornings. Now, it’s about taking practical steps to touch lives and offer sustainable support to people in need.”

He emphasised that a church must serve as both a spiritual and social pillar within the community. “We are here to reveal Christ to our community,” he said, noting that compassion and service are at the core of Christ’s teachings.

Reflecting on how his background influenced his gesture, he narrated:“I was born poor, my parents were so poor, my father was a palm wine tapper while my mum was a palm wine seller.While growing up, I have an understanding of what poverty is all about.

“When I was very young, I had never seen my parents count money in my lifetime, when I went to school, it was like I lived a begging life. So I understood what pain is all about. And within me, that’s part of my life that any position I am in, I will help others, and coupled with the calling of God on my life, I will help others.”

Beneficiaries included Aikulagba Adeyemi, Saheed Oreoluwa, Joseph Okikiola, Orebe Tiwaloluwa, Akinbode Adedayo, Uzor Mercy, Orioke Mafolaoluwa, Olabode Mary, Macaulay Adeola, Tijani Olajuwon, Chukwunonso Okorie, Patrick Comfort, Adio Boluwatife, Oyewale Yemidun, Ijiyemi Oluwafemi, Omotayo Olajide, Akin Elizabeth, Akinrinmade Ruth, Moyinoluwa Olaniyan and Gbiri Odunayo.

Akinbode Adedayo Angel who got a cheque of One Million, Four hundred and thirty seven naira (N1,437,000) said the scholarship will let him concentrate more on his education. She stated: “This was an unexpected but very welcome opportunity. I feel really excited to have been a beneficiary of this scholarship. This scholarship will greatly impact my education. Now, I can take my mind off where the next school fees will come from and can focus on what really matters – my grades and studies.”

Another beneficiary, Omotayo Olajide, who got One million and eighty four thousand naira only (N1,084,000) thanked Prophet Adebisi, saying: “I am feeling so happy right now being a beneficiary of CMCM’s scholarship. It was so unexpected, I just received the call that I am one of the beneficiaries…. I am very grateful to Prophet Adebisi.”

