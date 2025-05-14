CMC: Stakeholders Highlight Issues In Nigeria’s Capital Market

Share

As stakeholders gather in Lagos this week for the quarterly Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting, the mood is sober yet resolute.

With capital market indicators giving mixed signals and a steady trickle of corporate exits from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), operators and regulators alike are bracing for a pivotal moment—one that could redefine the trajectory of Nigeria’s financial markets.

From regulatory overreach to liquidity constraints, from unclaimed dividends to the unchecked proliferation of ponzi schemes, the issues on the table are as familiar as they are urgent.

Interviews with key market veterans, including David Adonri of Highcap Securities, Tajudeen Olayinka of Wyoming Securities, and Sam Ndata of Compass Securities, offer a sharp diagnosis of what ails the market—and how the CMC might respond.

No issue currently casts a darker shadow over investor confidence than the spread of Ponzi schemes. David Adonri, Principal Partner at Highcap Securities Ltd., doesn’t mince words.

“The biggest challenge facing the capital market right now is the proliferation of Ponzi schemes,” he said in a pre-CMC interview.

“These fraudulent investment schemes are eroding investor confidence and diverting funds away from legitimate avenues,” he noted, stressing that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has done quite a lot on the matter so far.

Adonri noted that while the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has the legal framework to combat these schemes, enforcement has lagged, saying “it’s time to move from legislation to action. Perpetrators must face consequences to protect unsuspecting retail investors.”

Delisting dilemma

One issue likely to dominate this week’s agenda is the exodus of companies from the NGX. Once viewed as a badge of honour, public listing is now being reconsidered by firms that feel the costs increasingly outweigh the benefits.

According to Tajudeen Olayinka, Principal Partner at Wyoming Securities and Investments Ltd., the delisting trend reflects deeper structural challenges. He said: “We must ask why companies are delisting and find ways to discourage it.

“Regulatory burdens are being placed disproportionately on listed entities, making the environment punitive rather than enabling.” Sam Ndata, MD of Compass Securities Ltd., echoed the sentiment, describing an uneven playing field between listed and private firms.

According to him “public companies are increasingly being targeted with levies and taxation burdens that make listing unattractive. We need more companies to get listed, not fewer.”

Both Ndata and Olayinka referenced recent tensions between listed firms and the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), particularly over newly introduced levies.

What began as targeted regulations for listed companies are now expanding to broader sectors, creating confusion and pushback from industry associations like the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.

For many companies, the prospect of listing is thwarted by high costs—not only in naira terms but also in bureaucratic friction. Adonri highlighted the multilayered fees paid by a listing company to a couple of intermediaries in the listing process apart from the regulators.

“While I don’t have exact figures, it’s worth assessing whether these costs are competitive globally. “Nigeria must align with international best practices if it wants to be a magnet for global capital,” the capital market expert insisted, however.

He added that in a globalized financial landscape—where African capital markets are increasingly interconnected—the competitiveness of Nigeria’s exchange is under growing scrutiny.

Liquidity xrisis

Beyond listings and regulatory friction, another pressing concern is liquidity. A capital market without sufficient liquidity is a market that cannot inspire confidence, and both Olayinka and Ndata believe this is a critical weak point.

“We need to ensure a reasonable semblance of liquidity to support market confidence and investment,” Olayinka stressed. Ndata added: “Improving liquidity is essential.

Without it, even the best reforms will fall flat.” For many investors, especially institutions and foreign portfolio investors, liquidity is often a dealbreaker.

Without reliable depth in the market, executing large trades without affecting prices becomes nearly impossible—a deterrent for participation. If there’s one area where progress has been tangible, it’s the SEC’s efforts to resolve the long-standing issue of unclaimed dividends.

All three experts interviewed praised the Commission’s launch of a digital portal in collaboration with the Nigeria InterBank Settlement System (NIBSS), which allows investors to reclaim dividends with relative ease. He said: “The SEC has made the process remarkably simple.

For Nigeria’s capital market, the stakes have never been higher. And in Lagos this week, all eyes will be on the CMC to chart a path forward

It’s now up to investors to take advantage of this system, which can be accessed from their phones at home.”

Olayinka and Ndata agreed, noting that public awareness remains a stumbling block. “People don’t claim their dividends, especially when the amounts are small,” said Ndata.

“But the process is easy—just go to the SEC portal and fill the form.” Yet even this success story carries a note of concern: without stronger investor education campaigns, millions of naira may continue to sit idle in the system.

Non-compliance

Another structural issue undermining the credibility of the NGX is the continued listing of non-compliant firms. Adonri warned that many companies on the exchange are in violation of post-listing requirements and must be dealt with decisively.

“Some of these companies should be suspended or even delisted. “Fortunately, the NGX has mechanisms in place, like warnings, suspensions, and compulsory delisting,” he said.

He cited Capital Oil and Golden Breweries as recent examples of companies delisted for non-compliance. The NGX also now designates underperforming equities with a “Below Listing Standard (BLS)” tag on its trading board—a red flag that brokers are obligated to disclose to their clients.

IPO pipeline

While the present may appear bleak, the past offers instructive models for capital market revitalization. Adonri points to the indigenisation era of the 1970s and more recent examples like MTN and Airtel’s public listings—both of which were driven by policy mandates.

“We’ve seen in the past that public policy can drive listings. NNPC’s pending IPO is a case in point. “To deepen the market, the government can introduce tax waivers, reduce listing costs, and streamline compliance requirements,” he added.

All three experts agreed that Nigeria’s tech sector—now a source of international prestige—could be a fertile ground for future listings. But without targeted incentives and reduced red tape, unicorns like Flutterwave may continue to sidestep the NGX in favour of foreign exchanges.

Vigilance and misconduct

The recent rise in complaints over stockbroker misconduct— especially unauthorized sale of shares—has rattled some retail investors. While full-scale abuse remains rare, all three interviewees advised vigilance.

“Investors must monitor their accounts regularly and maintain communication with their brokers,” Olayinka advised. “If there’s any suspicion, they should report to the NGX or SEC.” Ndata concurred: “Always check your account status.

If you notice anything unusual, report it immediately.” The emphasis on investor responsibility underscores a broader truth: while regulators have a role to play, market integrity also depends on an informed, engaged investing public.

As the CMC convenes in Lagos, expectations are high that this gathering will be more than a talk shop. Operators want clear timelines for regulatory reforms, decisive enforcement against violators, and bold policy incentives to reignite listings and restore confidence.

Key issues likely to dominate discussions include: Curbing the growth of Ponzi schemes and improving financial literacy Reviewing listing and compliance costs to make NGX more competitive Incentivizing public offerings from high-growth sectors like technology Strengthening investor protection and market surveillance Driving awareness and usage of the SEC’s unclaimed dividends portal Whether this meeting yields concrete reforms or another round of policy platitudes remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: Nigeria’s capital market cannot afford another quarter of inaction.

Last line

“We’re at a turning point,” said Adonri. “Either we fix these issues decisively, or we risk sliding further into irrelevance.” For Nigeria’s capital market, the stakes have never been higher. And in Lagos this week, all eyes will be on the CMC to chart a path forward.

Share