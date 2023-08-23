CMC Meeting: Market players setting agenda for positive direction

As the Capital Market Committee (CMC) set to hold its second quarter meeting, capital market operators have reeled out issues the gathering should consider in order to address the concerns of investors. Addressing the issues will make the CMC better and also help align the market with vision of the present government. The CMC is an industry-wide committee comprising members of the SEC, representatives of capital market operators and trade groups, and other stakeholders. It was primarily established to serve as a medium for the exchange of ideas among market stakeholders as well as an avenue for providing feedback to the SEC on how to continuously address challenges, improve market operations and enhance the regulatory framework. According to the SEC, “during the meeting, issues bordering on implementation of the revised Capital Market Masterplan, implementation of the Fintech Roadmap, the commodities trading ecosystem roadmap as well as other salient matters relating to the capital market and the economy would be discussed.” The Commission unveiled the Revised Capital Market Masterplan (CMMP) in November 2022, which serves as a blueprint to harness opportunities to better position the capital market as the engine of economic growth and development. The SEC had previously implemented the initiatives of the 10 Year Capital Market Master Plan, which were designed to reposition the Nigerian Capital Market as an attractive investment destination and a critical facilitator of capital formation for the accelerated growth and development of the Nigerian economy. Some of the CMMP initiatives that have been implemented include; Direct Cash Settlement, regularisation of multiple subscriptions, dematerialisation of share certificates, and the introduction of the e-Dividend Management System. The CMMP initiatives have helped in promoting transparency, protecting investors, and enhancing market confidence while also ensuring that only fit and proper persons are allowed to operate in the capital market. The objectives of the CMMP are also in consonance with the Federal Government’s economic strategy, focused on deepening the capital market and encouraging a private sector-led economy to drive inclusive growth. Capital market masterplan The SEC and the capital market community will discuss the implementation of the revised Capital Market Masterplan, Fintech and commodities trading ecosystem roadmap as well as other matters relating to the capital market and the economy at its second Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting in 2023. Kasumu Garba Korfi, Chief Executive Officer of APT Securities and Funds Limited, said the capital market should align with the economic agenda of the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “What I expect the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), or the Capital Market Committee (CMC) to look into is, having listened to the President’s inaugural speech and having seen the line of actions he decided to take, we should all align with his vision and mission to make it successful. Boosting investor confidence Korfi said: “One, he declared a friendly foreign investment policy by adopting a single exchange rate. So we should look at what we can do from our end to bring the confidence of the foreign investors into our market so that we will get more foreign exchange flow into the market through the capital market. “He pointed out that the federal government has taken a line of action to streamline tax. “It is our duty to bring all other obnoxious taxes that are hindrances to the capital market to the attention of the president so that they will be harmonised and streamlined so that it would be more investors friendly.” Palliatives On his part, Boniface Okezie, National Coordinator, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, said the CMC should take into consideration the situation in the capital market as trading is nosediving. “There is a need for a way forward in curbing the trend. Stockbrokers need empowerment to boost how to get money so that the market can have a boost. Discuss how ordinary Nigerian can be empowered to have money to re-invest in the capital market, which has been eluded. “In the past, we used to have margin trade facilities. I think those areas, the government should push out palliatives to the capital market operators to re-invest because it will help us to create job opportunities so that people can pay tax.” Unclaimed trust funds Okezie said the current leadership of SEC should review and look at the merit and disadvantage of the unclaimed trust fund. “As it is now, it is not in the interest of the investing public,” he said. He advocated that it should take up to 50 years for a fund to be declared unclaimed. Mr Lamido Yuguda, Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) while speaking on unclaimed dividends at the CMC first quarter 2023 meeting, said: “This is a figure that is dynamic, that is evolving. I will let you know that there are arrangements that have actually been developed for managing the unclaimed dividends administration. “You know that there is the unclaimed funds’ trust fund that has been established by the government and unclaimed dividends are part of unclaimed funds that will be taken into this unclaimed fund trust fund, others are unclaimed deposits in the bank, among others. “So, there are efforts that are currently being made to ensure that this fund starts working. But, the thing is that this fund is not taking over unclaimed dividends of people, if at any time anybody comes up with a claim for unclaimed dividends, the fund actually has been designed to pay that claim. “But, instead of allowing this fund to remain idle, this unclaimed fund trust fund is supposed to help in developing the country economically so that this will actually benefit both people who have this unclaimed dividend as well as other citizens who do not own them. “Now, I think these are the first two questions they are all on unclaimed dividends. If you want further details, we can actually engage with you to give you more specific details on these mechanisms that have been provided.” Ensure proper regulation Also, the Chairman, Trusted Shareholders’ Association, Mukhtar Mukhtar, said SEC should ensure there is strict regulation of the capital market as it seems ‘the big stick’ is not falling on those it should fall on. “We would like to see the SEC becoming what it ought to be, operating according to international standard. If any you write about some infractions, we would like to see SEC investigate and act rather than being passive,” he advised. Mukhtar lamented that there were so many abuses in the capital market. According to him, “immediately the new president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was sworn-in, we saw some share manipulation. Some share that have not been operating in terms of trading began to move up in price in a gimmick to defraud the investing public. “Right now, we still have some companies that have gone moribund still trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).” Expected participants at the CMC meeting include Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all registered capital market firms (i.e., Broker/Dealers, Investment Advisers, Custodians, Fund/ Portfolio Managers, Receiving Banks, Issuing Houses, Rating Agencies, Registrars, Reporting Accountants, Trustees, and Capital Market Consultants, etc.); Chief Executive Officers of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD); FMDQ Group Plc; Africa Exchange Holdings (AFEX); Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX); Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS); as well as representatives of relevant financial sector regulatory agencies, among others. Last line With SEC holding the second Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting for this week, it is expected to put into consideration the views and positions of stakeholders as part of giving the market a positive direction.

