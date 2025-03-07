CMC, DrawBridge Partner For Crisis Communication

Share

In a move aimed at strengthening reputation management and crisis communication solutions in Nigeria, CMC Connect LLP (Perception Consulting) and DrawBridge CM Ltd have sealed synergy in Abuja for strategic partnership.

The Lead Partner of CMC Connect, Chief Yomi Badejo-Okusanya fnipr, and the Lead Consultant/CEO of DrawBridge CM, Hassan Abdul mnipr, took the first step towards a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see both firms enhance their collaboration in advocacy for crisis communication and reputation management as well as the delivery of services in both areas by both firms.

Speaking on the collaboration, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya expressed enthusiasm about the potential impact of the partnership, stating, “This alliance will be a game-changer in the crisis communication space.

“By combining the unique strengths of CMC Connect LLP and DrawBridge CM, we are reinforcing our commitment to helping businesses navigate crises efficiently while safeguarding their reputation.”

The collaboration comes at a pivotal time as both organizations recently launched innovative solutions independently, tailored to address reputational risks and crisis communications.

While CMC Connect launched “Crisis X,” a specialized crisis communication service that combines expert crisis handling with proactive management techniques, DrawBridge CM introduced “PRISM (Protecting Reputation Through Insight, Strategy & Management), a trademarked framework that provides a comprehensive approach to Reputation Risk Management, helping organizations effectively build reputation resilience.

This proposed strategic alliance is premised on the recognition that leveraging the combined expertise and cross-functional capabilities of both firms can create a more comprehensive and dynamic approach to crisis communication and reputation management for the market.

Through this shared vision, the partnership will explore opportunities to deliver holistic solutions that help businesses, institutions, and individuals mitigate reputational risks, manage crisis, and strengthen stakeholder trust.

Hassan Abdul emphasized the synergy between both solutions, saying, “Crisis-X and PRISM are complementary solutions that address the evolving challenges of reputation management.

“Through this collaboration, we will offer clients an expanded toolkit for proactive and reactive management of their credibility and stakeholder trust.”

As the landscape of corporate communications continues to evolve, this partnership sets the stage for innovative, data-driven, and proactive reputation management.

Adopting these would empower organizations to maintain credibility, trust, and stability in an era of heightened scrutiny and digital disruption

