CMB: Domestic Fixed Income Yields to Stay High

Citing Federal Government’s estimated fiscal deficit of N9.1 trillion for this year, which is expected to be financed with new borrowings of N7.8 trillion, Coronation Merchant Bank (CMB) has said that it expects domestic fixed income yields to remain elevated.

Reacting to the Debt Management Office’s (DMO) latest monthly auction of FGN Bonds held last Monday, the bank also stated in a new note prepared by its research department, that with the first Monetary Policy Committee ( MPC) meeting under the tenure of new CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, scheduled for February 26 and 27, 2024, it anticipates “continuous monetary policy tightening, given elevated inflation levels.”

It noted that although the DMO offered N360 billion at the auction, it raised N418.2 billion through re-openings of the 16.29 per cent FGN MAR 2027, 14.55 per cent FGN APR 2029, 14.70 per cent FGN JUN 2033, 15.45 per cent FGN JUN 2033 and 15.45 per cent FGN JUN 2038. According to the CMB, “the demand at this auction primarily reflects system liquidity triggered by FAAC allocation and coupon payments.

Notably, market liquidity was reported at N210.4 billion on Friday (the working day before the bond auction). “Call, overnight, and repo rates closed within a range of seven per cent to 19 per cent as rates in the money market moderated. There was significant demand for longer-tenured bonds, such as the JUN 2038 bonds (N90bn was offered, demand was N311.9 billion while N266.7 billion was allotted).”

It further stated: “December’s headline inflation increased by +72bps to 28.92% y/y. We expect to see another uptick when the NBS releases its January figure. “Our view is partly hinged on exchange rate volatility which is contributing to higher prices for imported goods. Insecurity in specific regions is disrupting supply chains, leading to shortages and increased costs for essential goods. Rising fuel prices, influenced by changes in the global oil market, are having downstream effects on transportation and production costs.”