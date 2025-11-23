CMB Deal With Apapa LGA Marks Firm’s Foray Into Council Projects – Mbagwu

Managing Director and CEO of CMB Building Maintenance and Investment Company Limited, Mr. Kele Mbagwu, has described the company’s deal with Apapa Local Government in Lagos State as a landmark in its expansion into public projects for local governments in Nigeria.

Commenting on the recently signed construction agreement, Mbagwu said the project reflects public confidence in the firm and called on other local and state governments to emulate Apapa LGA’s approach.

Under the agreement, CMB will construct a new two-storey office complex to house the council’s Legislative Chamber and offices for federal and state government agencies operating within the LGA. The company emerged as the preferred contractor after meeting all procurement requirements under the National Shopping process.

The project is expected to be completed within six months, with CMB working closely with the council’s Works & Infrastructure Department for technical guidance and liaising with the Legal Officer to finalise contractual instruments. Authorities have directed the company to submit a formal letter of acceptance within a week, signalling the start of the mobilisation phase.

The project aims to boost administrative capacity and provide improved workspace for government operations in Apapa. Mbagwu hailed the collaboration as a significant step in reinforcing CMB’s role in public infrastructure delivery within Lagos State.