CMB Appoints MD

Coronation Merchant Bank (CMB) has appointed Paul Abiagam as managing director, following approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) The bank said in a statement that Abiagam steps into the role after serving as acting managing director, a period during which the bank delivered one of its strongest performances in recent years.

He is a fellow of the combined body of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK) and honorary fellow member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

He studied at Lagos Business S c h o o l and Nany a n g Business S c h o o l , Singapore, respectively. Abiagam has over 27 years of experience spanning commercial and corporate banking, pensions, wealth management, investment banking, and risk management.

His career includes senior leadership roles at Diamond Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank, where he led Commercial and Corporate Banking divisions.

Also,he served as managing director of Guaranty Trust Pension Managers and as a non-executive director at GTBank Côte d’Ivoire.

He has led conversations at the Africa Financial Industry Summit and the Africa CEO Forum, shaping discourse on competitiveness, innovation, governance, and the evolving structure of African finance.

The Chairman of the board, Babatunde Folawiyo stated: “Paul’s appointment reflects our confidence in his ability to sustain the bank’s growth trajectory and guide it into a new era of performance and industry leadership. His strategic insight and steady execution have already strengthened the foundation for what lies ahead.”