CMAN Hails Tinubu’s Executive Order On Direct Remittance Of Crude Oil Revenue To Federation Account

The Capital Market Academics of Nigeria (CMAN) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for issuing an executive order directing that 60% of proceeds from profit oil and gas under Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) be remitted directly to the Federation Account.

In a statement signed by its President, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, CMAN described the decision as a bold and historic reform aimed at strengthening fiscal transparency and equity in revenue distribution across the three tiers of government.

Uwaleke recalled that since the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021, only 40% of PSC proceeds had accrued to the Federation Account, while 60% was retained by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) through the Frontier Exploration Fund and management-related expenditures. He noted that this arrangement undermined the principle of collective ownership of Nigeria’s natural resources.

According to CMAN, the President’s directive corrects this imbalance and ensures that federal, state, and local governments benefit more equitably from the nation’s oil and gas wealth. The body added that as a limited liability company, NNPCL should operate independently based on its own commercial revenues rather than relying on public funds.

The group further stated that the policy shift represents a major victory for the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) and for fiscal justice, as increased remittances are expected to boost public revenues, enhance service delivery, stimulate economic activities, and deepen capital market development.

CMAN, however, urged the Federal Government to sustain the reform momentum by extending similar transparency measures to Joint Venture (JV) assets, recommending that such revenues should also be fully returned to the Federation Account.

The academics also called for the inclusion of the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in the committee overseeing implementation of the executive order to ensure accountability and transparency.

Reaffirming its support for the administration’s reform agenda, CMAN pledged continued advocacy for policies that promote transparency, fairness, and responsible management of Nigeria’s oil and gas resources.