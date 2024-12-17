CMA Reiterates Commitment To Raising, Recognising Talents

Share

The organisers of the Celestial Musical Awards (CMA) have reiterated their efforts towards recognising the vast musical talents that exist within the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) worldwide.

This was made known at the fifth edition of the musical award with the theme: ‘Celebration in Harmony’ which was held in Lagos with support from some corporate firms.

The event witnessed a large number of music creatives, choirs, choirmasters, music lovers and other music stakeholders within the Celestial Church.

Head of Operations, Celestial Music Awards, Psalm Daramola said the CMA team which consists of young celestials under the leadership of the Convener Babajide Shitta-Bey, decided to develop a culture of recognising and appreciating celestial gospel ministers through the annual musical award.

He further explained that CMA aims at positioning celestial music within the larger gospel music industry across the globe.

He added that the power of music especially that of the Celestial church cannot be overemphasised.

He stated:”One thing that makes this year’s edition stand out is that this year is the fifth edition and we have decided to celebrate all the music artists within the celestial fold. That is why the theme is ‘Celebration in harmony’.

“We are celebrating their good works and everything about them. The artists submitted their songs, next to panel sorting which takes about two months. Then the audience and panel voting stages. It’s a joint collaboration.”

Some of the music categories including winners are; the Contemporary Song of the Year won by Adegoke Adedamola with the song ‘What a Wonder’; CCC Urban Contemporary Song of the Year, King Samba, ‘Aya mi nja and Shabby from France, won vocal performance 2024.

In addition, Oluwatosindoz won the Songwriter of the Year while Song of the Year was won by Kent Edunjobi with the song ‘yan Uganda’. While instrumentalist of the year went to Samkeys.

Appreciating the organisers, Celestial Church of Christ, Sunday School Choir Sharon Cathedral led by Taiwo Isaiah said: “It is a great honour for our Sunday School choir to be honoured and this is based on all the efforts of our past leaders in our parish.

“We really appreciate the organisers for this great opportunity, for them to recognise us even when we don’t know they are watching.”

